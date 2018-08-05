Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
The Rock's 3 greatest feuds of all time

Prasanna Waikar
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1.40K   //    05 Aug 2018, 12:55 IST

'Skyscraper' New York Premiere
'Skyscraper' New York Premiere

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has come a long way from his Rocky Maivia days. He is now the highest paid actor in Hollywood, along with being one of the greatest WWE superstars of all time. While his time in wrestling, he has had some great rivalries-some which defined generations. Let's take a look at some of his greatest WWE feuds ever.

Note: the numbering doesn't signify the priority or importance of the rivalry. So put your pitchforks down when u see #1.

Honorable mentions:

#1. Goldberg

#2. Hurricane

#1. John Cena



Enter captio
A battle of the Legends

John Cena Vs. The Rock was billed as a match-up for the ages,and rightly so. Both were megastars of their own era, both were fire on the mic, and both were well-established ring generals- not to mention their real-life tensions. Cena was upset at Rocky for leaving WWE in pursuit of Hollywood fame, while The Rock minced no words for his disdain towards Cena.

All this made for compelling television. This rivalry blurred the lines between kayfabe and reality, giving it a personal edge. Their Wrestlemania 28 match was the sole reason that it had the highest PPV buy-rate in the history of WWE.


1 / 3 NEXT
Prasanna Waikar
CONTRIBUTOR
