The Rock's cousin to join his alliance after failing to win WWE title at WrestleMania 41? Potential twist explored

The Rock shocked the WWE Universe at Elimination Chamber 2025 by convincing John Cena to turn heel and join him in the fight against Cody Rhodes. It's safe to say that The Brahma Bull won't stop at this. The Final Boss could rope in more people, and one of them could be his cousin, Jey Uso.

The Yeet Master will compete in the biggest match of his career at WrestleMania 41 when he faces Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship. Jey Uso has lost to The Ring General multiple times in the past. However, he is widely expected to dethrone the Imperium leader at 'Mania. If that doesn't happen, Jey could turn heel and join The Rock.

Jey is among the most beloved babyfaces on the roster. Hence, the chances of him turning heel are slim. However, he could take this drastic step if he fails to become world champion at The Show of Shows.

Jey realizes that he has a once-in-a-lifetime chance to become the top champion on the RAW roster, and if it goes in vain, he may not get another opportunity. It took him nearly 15 years to win a Royal Rumble and secure a World Heavyweight Championship match at WrestleMania. If he fails to make it this time, it may be over for him as a top singles wrestler.

After potentially losing to Gunther, Jey Uso might not receive any notable opportunities. Hence, the best option for him would be to join forces with The Rock and act as his enforcer in WWE. By doing this, Jey could remain relevant in the promotion and make his way back into the World Heavyweight Title picture. As of now, this is mere speculation.

WWE legend can return at WrestleMania 41 to help Jey Uso against Gunther and company

Jey Uso not only has to worry about Gunther but also his allies, especially Ludwig Kaiser. Not to forget, Grayson Waller and Austin Theory, whom Jey thrashed on RAW a week back, can also cost him the match at WrestleMania 41.

If the heels outnumber Jey at 'Mania, WWE legend Rikishi could come out to help his son. The Hall of Famer hasn't appeared on WWE TV in the past five years. His last appearance came at Survivor Series 2020 during The Undertaker's retirement ceremony.

The 59-year-old legend has been vocal about Jey's feuds on his podcast, Off The Top. The Hall of Famer recently said that his entire family was over the moon following Jey's victory at Royal Rumble. Hence, Rikishi might show up at WrestleMania 41 and help his son win the World Heavyweight Championship.

