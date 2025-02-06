Rikishi sends a message after Jey Uso breaks down in tears on WWE RAW after Royal Rumble win

WWE Hall of Famer and Jey Uso's father Rikishi has opened up about his son's emotional promo on RAW following his Men's Royal Rumble win. The Yeet Master cut a heartfelt promo addressing his win and couldn't help but break into tears over his massive achievement.

Jey Uso now has a guaranteed shot at the world title in the main event of WrestleMania 41. He earned the shot by outlasting 29 other men in the Men's Royal Rumble match. He will seemingly take on Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at The Show of Shows.

On the Off The Top podcast, WWE legend Rikishi spoke about Jey Uso's emotional promo on RAW and had the following to say:

"The personal Journey that a professional wrestler goes through, the ups and the downs, the hurts and the no sleep, and the traveling... you start to think about all that when you win something as big as a Royal Rumble and being punched your ticket into WrestleMania. And knowing that you are going to be the guy headlined, your face is going to be all over that city, plastered all over the world, and you think about stuff like that before you even say your... I don't even like to call a promo, say what you got to say in front of the world, right?"

He continued:

"The feelings has [sic] to come out and your choice of words, it sometimes... maybe you don't even have to say nothing, just let your emotions show. And that's what I felt from my son when I see these tears come out," said Rikishi. [33:38-34:48]

Rikishi has big hopes for a major Anoaʻi family member heading into WrestleMania 41

Jacob Fatu gave an incredible performance in the Men's Royal Rumble but failed to win the match. Braun Strowman eliminated him from the free-for-all.

Rikishi said he hopes Fatu is featured on the WrestleMania 41 card. The veteran wants to see Jacob and Strowman go at it on The Grandest Stage of them All.

