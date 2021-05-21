The Rock's daughter Simone Johnson is impressing at the WWE Performance Center - Reports

Simone Johnson, the daughter of The Rock, is reportedly impressing those within the WWE Performance Center as of late.

According to Dave Meltzer on a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Simone Johnson was the most-improved developmental talent in the squats category from January to May of this year.

Simone has been training at the WWE Performance Center since February of 2020. She was later signed to a WWE contract a few months later in May.

While she has yet to make an appearance on WWE programming, the WWE Universe has heard her name coming up a lot in various news stories.

Simone Johnson recently filmed something with Zelina Vega at the WWE Performance Center

Last week, it was reported that Simone Johnson was seen at the WWE Performance Center filming something with the soon to be returning Zelina Vega.

At this time, it's still unconfirmed if what was being filmed was something that would eventually be used for WWE television or if it was just supplemental footage. But the pairing of Simone Johnson and Zelina Vega would be huge for both women's careers in WWE going forward.

The Rock was the one who hired Zelina Vega to play the role of AJ Lee in the WWE Studios film 'Fighting with my Family.' A role that later landed Vega a contract with WWE.

It would be quite poetic if these two women were put together in NXT or the WWE main roster.

Hopefully, we'll see Johnson and Vega together on WWE television soon.

she quickly facetimed me after this & held up the title with her name on the side & i’ve never seen such a pure & excited expression on her face :’) https://t.co/bTNhvwDMLA — 𝖘𝖎𝖒𝖔𝖓𝖊 🃏 (@SimoneGJohnson) May 16, 2021

