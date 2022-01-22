Ranking The Rock's 6 matches after his return

The Rock is one of the biggest names in professional wrestling and arguably the most charismatic superstar of all time. He has gained unparalleled fame due to his stint in WWE and successful career in Hollywood.

In 2004, wrestling fans bid farewell to The Great One as he embarked on a new journey. He returned to the promotion as the host for WrestleMania XXVII in 2011.

However, he did much more than just host the event. It didn't take The Brahma Bull much time to get involved in feuds. The Rock became engaged in conflict with superstars like John Cena and The Miz, as well as competing in various matches since his return at The Show of Shows.

Since his return, the former world champion has contested in six matches. In this article, we will discuss the six matches he participated in after his return and rank them.

#6. The Rock defeats Erick Rowan - WrestleMania 32

Everyone loves surprises. However, not every surprise is worth it. The former World Champion returned to WrestleMania in 2016 to address the crowd. He was then interrupted by The Wyatt Family.

Rather than having an unsanctioned fight, as he did with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon in 2015, he challenged one of them to a match. It was accepted by Erick Rowan and there was a fraction of time between the start and the end of the match.

The match lasted just six seconds and it was the last match The Great One ever contested in. The only good thing about this was watching Cena and Rock working on the same page.

#5. The Dream Team vs. Awesome Truth - Survivor Series 2011

Roughly a year after his return, The Rock contested his first match. It was the only non-singles match he took part in during this stint, as he was aligned with John Cena in a duo billed as the dream team.

The duo were booked against the team of The Miz and R Truth. Although the two superstars are extremely competent athletes in their own right, not once did they seem like a threat to The Dream Team. The match lasted 23 minutes and the result was in the favor of Cena and The Brahma Bull.

