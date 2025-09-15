  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE SmackDown 2025
  • The Rock’s new corporate champion to dethrone Cody Rhodes before the end of the year? Potential explored

The Rock’s new corporate champion to dethrone Cody Rhodes before the end of the year? Potential explored

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Sep 15, 2025 07:13 GMT
The Rock is a WWE icon! (Credit: WWE.Com)
The Rock is a WWE icon! (Credit: WWE.com)

The Rock has been one of Cody Rhodes’ biggest rivals. The last time The Final Boss appeared on television was at Elimination Chamber 2025, where John Cena turned heel and became his corporate champion after The American Nightmare denied the offer.

Ad

Cena has once again turned babyface and blamed The Brahma Bull for manipulating him to turn heel. Moreover, The Cenation Leader even lost the Undisputed WWE Title to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam.

In a shocking twist, another star might sell his soul to The Rock and be introduced as his corporate champion and dethrone Cody Rhodes before the year ends. The star in question is Drew McIntyre. The Scottish Warrior shares a close bond with The Final Boss, and he is also currently involved in a feud with The American Nightmare.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Ahead of their match at Wrestlepalooza, McIntyre took to X to make a controversial post, issuing a warning to Cody, where he also mentioned The Rock. He noted that The Brahma Bull wanted The American Nightmare’s soul, but he wants his a**.

WWE's huge mistake with John Cena revealed - Watch Here!

Check out his tweet here.

Ad

That said, the angle proposed above is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed yet.

Another massive match announced for Wrestlepalooza, other than Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE has been treating the upcoming Wrestlepalooza Premium Live Event as a big deal, given it will be the inaugural event of ESPN after its huge deal with the Stamford-based promotion.

Ad

Therefore, the company has built a stacked lineup featuring major stars on the card. Aside from Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre, more stars are also competing at the event.

AJ Lee will compete in her return match against Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch alongside her husband, CM Punk. Moreover, Brock Lesnar will face John Cena in a match marking another chapter in their iconic feud, and much more.

It will be interesting to see what plans the Triple H-led creative team has in store for the Rhodes and McIntyre saga in the coming weeks and who will emerge victorious.

About the author
Nayan Kumawat

Nayan Kumawat

Twitter icon

Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.

Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.

Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.

Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.

Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications