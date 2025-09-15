The Rock’s new corporate champion to dethrone Cody Rhodes before the end of the year? Potential explored

The Rock has been one of Cody Rhodes’ biggest rivals. The last time The Final Boss appeared on television was at Elimination Chamber 2025, where John Cena turned heel and became his corporate champion after The American Nightmare denied the offer.Cena has once again turned babyface and blamed The Brahma Bull for manipulating him to turn heel. Moreover, The Cenation Leader even lost the Undisputed WWE Title to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam.In a shocking twist, another star might sell his soul to The Rock and be introduced as his corporate champion and dethrone Cody Rhodes before the year ends. The star in question is Drew McIntyre. The Scottish Warrior shares a close bond with The Final Boss, and he is also currently involved in a feud with The American Nightmare.Ahead of their match at Wrestlepalooza, McIntyre took to X to make a controversial post, issuing a warning to Cody, where he also mentioned The Rock. He noted that The Brahma Bull wanted The American Nightmare’s soul, but he wants his a**.Check out his tweet here.That said, the angle proposed above is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed yet.Another massive match announced for Wrestlepalooza, other than Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyreWWE has been treating the upcoming Wrestlepalooza Premium Live Event as a big deal, given it will be the inaugural event of ESPN after its huge deal with the Stamford-based promotion.Therefore, the company has built a stacked lineup featuring major stars on the card. Aside from Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre, more stars are also competing at the event.AJ Lee will compete in her return match against Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch alongside her husband, CM Punk. Moreover, Brock Lesnar will face John Cena in a match marking another chapter in their iconic feud, and much more.It will be interesting to see what plans the Triple H-led creative team has in store for the Rhodes and McIntyre saga in the coming weeks and who will emerge victorious.