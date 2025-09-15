"I want his a**" - Former WWE Champion makes shocking remark after Cody Rhodes returns on SmackDown; Brandi Rhodes reacts

A former WWE Champion commented on Cody Rhodes recently. This drew a reaction from the American Nightmare's wife, Brandi Rhodes.On the 8th August episode of SmackDown, Cody Rhodes and John Cena teamed up to face the team of Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul. The match ended in a DQ. However, after the bout was over, the Scottish Psychopath mercilessly attacked Cody and even hit him with a Claymore through the side of the announcer's table. Following this assault, the American Nightmare wasn't seen on TV for a couple of weeks. Last week on SmackDown, Drew McIntyre faced off against Randy Orton in a singles match. Despite winning the bout, the Scottish star was about to unleash a similar assault on The Viper when Cody's music hit, and he came down to the ring and attacked the former WWE Champion. The American Nightmare then challenged Drew to a match at Wrestlepalooza.Following this incident, Drew McIntyre recently posted a picture of himself driving outside the arena as fans sang his name. He then mockingly played Cody's music in his car. He captioned the tweet as follows:&quot;The Rock wants Cody’s soul. I want his a**.&quot;Check out his tweet here.Brandi Rhodes caught wind of the tweet and reacted to it in an unexpected manner.Check out her reaction here:Cody Rhodes addressed the WWE Universe after returning to SmackDownFollowing the attack from Drew McIntyre in August, Cody Rhodes took some time off WWE TV. During this time, his wife gave birth to their daughter, Leilani, and he got cast as Guile in Street Fighter. After SmackDown went off the air, the American Nightmare took the time to explain to fans the two reasons behind his recent hiatus from WWE.&quot;Thank you guys so much. There's more action tonight. But before that happens, I just want to tell you it's been a hell of a month for me. I had a new baby girl, Leilani. I got cast as Guile in Street Fighter. And tonight I got to come back home. Thank you guys very, very, very, very much,&quot; Cody Rhodes said.Check out the clip here.It will be interesting to see if Drew McIntyre will be able to defeat Cody at Wrestlepalooza.