Cody Rhodes addresses his WWE hiatus after SmackDown goes off the air

By Divesh Merani
Modified Sep 13, 2025 10:41 GMT
Cody Rhodes is back. (Image via WWE.com)
Cody Rhodes is back (Image via: WWE.com)

Cody Rhodes has finally returned to WWE. He was gone for five weeks, having been taken out of action by Drew McIntyre. The American Nightmare had a lot on his plate, as he explained after last night's episode of SmackDown went off the air.

Ad

Following his surprise return at the end of the show, Rhodes challenged McIntyre to a WWE Championship match at Wrestlepalooza. After that, he addressed his month-long absence in front of the fans in attendance.

There were two important reasons for Cody Rhodes' hiatus: the birth of his second daughter, Leilani, and the filming of his part in the live-action Street Fighter movie. The WWE Champion mentioned both of them and said it was a hell of a month, but he was back home, before thanking the fans:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Thank you guys so much. There's more action tonight. But before that happens, I just want to tell you it's been a hell of a month for me. I had a new baby girl, Leilani. I got cast as Guile in Street Fighter. And tonight I got to come back home. Thank you guys very, very, very, very much," Cody Rhodes said.
Ad

How WWE is ruining John Cena's retirement - Check out now!

Ad

After Rhodes' off-air promo, Jacob Fatu defeated Rusev in a Street Fight. This was the dark main event of SmackDown last night, as the fans were sent home happy.

Will Cody Rhodes lose his WWE Championship at Wrestlepalooza?

As confirmed at the end of SmackDown, Cody Rhodes will defend his WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre at Wrestlepalooza. This comes after The Scottish Warrior defeated Randy Orton and threatened to injure him after the match.

Ad

Chances are, Rhodes will retain the WWE Title, simply because he just won it five weeks ago. This will be his first title defense since dethroning John Cena in the main event of SummerSlam. However, don't expect Wrestlepalooza to be the end of the feud between him and McIntyre.

The two of them are former tag team partners and had similar career arcs after leaving WWE. Another singles match is likely between the pair, while Randy Orton could be inserted into this feud later. The Viper may even turn heel on Cody Rhodes by the end of it, kick-starting their own personal storyline.

Ad

If you wish to use the above quote, please credit @CodyRhodes on X and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

About the author
Divesh Merani

Divesh Merani

Twitter icon

Divesh Merani is a dedicated sports writer and specialises in creating WWE content. He has been contributing on Sportskeeda since 2018, after years of developing a passion for football and pro wrestling.

Divesh has also represented Sportskeeda at multiple WWE-related events in India, including when Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley visited the country. In 2022, he became an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda but continues to regularly write news and listicles that cover the past, present, and future of WWE's product.

Know More

Is there a conspiracy against John Cena? Watch this story!

Quick Links

Edited by Divesh Merani
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications