Cody Rhodes returns to SmackDown after 5 weeks; Issues huge challenge for Wrestlepalooza

Cody Rhodes has been absent from SmackDown for the past few weeks. However, he made his return to the blue brand tonight to issue a challenge for Wrestlepalooza.On the August 8 episode of SmackDown, Cody Rhodes teamed with John Cena to face the team of Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul. The match ended in a DQ. Following the bout, Drew viciously assaulted Cody and took him out with a Claymore through the side of the announcer's desk. Since then, the American Nightmare had not been seen on TV, while the Scottish Psychopath continued to mock him for his absence.Tonight, on SmackDown, Drew McIntyre faced Randy Orton in a singles match. After winning the bout, the Scottish star was about to unleash the same assault on Orton when Cody's music hit. The Undisputed WWE Champion came running down to the ring and attacked Drew. He then got on the mic and challenged him to a match at Wrestlepalooza.Sam Roberts believes Randy Orton could be sidelined as Cody Rhodes resumes his feud with Drew McIntyreRandy Orton has been feuding with Drew McIntyre for the past couple of weeks in Cody Rhodes' absence. However, with Cody back now, it leaves the question of what will happen to Orton and how he will fit into this feud.Speaking on his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts said that although people want a triple threat match between Cody, Orton, and Drew, a singles match between the American Nightmare and the Scottish Psychopath for Wrestlepalooza seems like a more natural fit. He also noted that there is nothing bigger than a singles championship match between a big bad guy and a big good guy.&quot;For me, Cody Rhodess versus Drew McIntyre feels like the most natural match, and a match that I want to see Drew McIntyre in. But there are a lot of people hoping for the Triple Threat.…There are people that are hoping because we're getting Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton on Smackdown this week. That they're hoping that the match at Wrestlepalooza, that WWE Championship match, becomes a Triple Threat between Cody, Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre, which look, if it is a Triple Threat, that's nothing I'm ever going to complain about. Seeing Cody and Randy and Drew all in the ring together would be unbelievable. But there's still, for me, something about the big singles match. The big singles championship match. The big good guy Cody Rhodes versus the big bad guy Drew McIntyre. That's what I'd like to see,&quot; Roberts said.It will be interesting to see if Cody will be able to defeat Drew McIntyre at Wrestlepalooza.