WWE official tries to stop Randy Orton from hitting his finisher in a bizarre moment on SmackDown

Randy Orton competed in the main event of SmackDown tonight. However, his match had a weird ending.Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre have been feuding with each other for the past several weeks. Their feud started before SummerSlam and also involved Jelly Roll and Logan Paul. At the Biggest Party of the Summer, Orton teamed with Jelly Roll to face the team of McIntyre and Logan Paul. However, it was the heels who walked away with the win.However, Orton was still not done with Drew McIntyre, and he attacked the latter a few weeks ago when he was in the middle of his segment. Two weeks ago, the Viper and the Scottish Psychopath came face-to-face in a segment that ended in chaos. Therefore, tonight on SmackDown, these two men locked horns to settle their differences. During the match, Orton went for his signature punt, but the referee tried to stop him. When The Viper finally went to punt Drew, he moved aside and shoved Orton into the referee. However, Randy was able to stop himself from knocking out the referee. But this allowed Drew to hit the Claymore for the win.Ric Flair thinks Randy Orton may have backstage heat in WWERandy Orton was once one of the top stars in the WWE. He was often in the WWE Title picture and even won the World Championship numerous times. However, it has been a long time since he has held singles gold in the Stamford-based promotion. His last singles title was back in 2020 when he won the WWE Championship for the tenth time.During a recent interview with The Escapist, Ric Flair speculated that Orton may have made somebody mad along the way, which is why he is underutilized in WWE.&quot;I don’t know. I think maybe he made somebody mad along the way. Randy’s not afraid to say what he thinks, and that’s not always popular,&quot; Flair said. [H/T - The Escapist]It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Randy Orton after tonight's loss.