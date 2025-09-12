Randy Orton to be sidelined due to blockbuster Cody Rhodes return plans, says analyst

Randy Orton is set to face Drew McIntyre this Friday on WWE SmackDown. However, one wrestling analyst believes Cody Rhodes' rumored return could lead to The Viper possibly being on the sidelines.

Ad

After a brief pause in their feud, Orton and McIntyre are set to continue their rivalry on SmackDown in a one-on-one match. It's unclear what the stakes are in this bout, but some fans believe that it could lead to a title match against The American Nightmare at Wrestlepalooza.

On the latest episode of the Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts explained why Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre need to face each other at Wrestlepalooza. He doesn't mind a triple threat match involving Randy Orton, but Rhodes and McIntyre are due for a singles match.

Ad

Trending

"For me, Cody Rhodess versus Drew McIntyre feels like the most natural match, and a match that I want to see Drew McIntyre in. But there are a lot of people hoping for the triple threat. … There are people that are hoping because we're getting Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton on Smackdown this week. That they're hoping that the match at Wrestlepalooza, that WWE Championship match, becomes a triple threat between Cody, Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre, which look, if it is a triple threat, that's nothing I'm ever going to complain about. Seeing Cody and Randy and Drew all in the ring together would be unbelievable. But there's still, for me, something about the big singles match. The big singles championship match. The big good guy Cody Rhodes versus the big bad guy Drew McIntyre. That's what I'd like to see," Roberts said.

Ad

How WWE is ruining John Cena's retirement - Check out now!

Ad

There are rumors that Cody Rhodes could be returning from filming Street Fighter earlier than scheduled. Triple H also confirmed that Rhodes will be at Wrestlepalooza in Indianapolis.

Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton have a win over the other this year

Friday's match between Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton on SmackDown will be their third televised match this year. McIntyre defeated Orton on the March 28 episode of SmackDown, while The Viper got his revenge at Saturday Night's Main Event last July.

Ad

It will be interesting to see what the outcome of the third match will be. McIntyre is the one who took out Cody Rhodes last month, which was done to write him off WWE television. Orton, on the other hand, has plenty of history with the Undisputed WWE Champion.

Please credit Notsam Wrestling and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the quote from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author JP David Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.



Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.



Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!



Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division. Know More

Is there a conspiracy against John Cena? Watch this story!