Uncertainty surrounding major Randy Orton match ahead of WWE Wrestlepalooza - Reports

Randy Orton has been in a feud with Drew McIntyre for more than two months now. The latest reports suggest that there was uncertainty surrounding Orton's match against McIntyre ahead of WWE Wrestlepalooza.After delivering an RKO out of nowhere on Drew McIntyre during the August 22 episode of SmackDown, Orton finally gets another match against The Scottish Psychopath. The two are set to square off on September 12 on SmackDown in Norfolk, Virginia.On the latest episode of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that there was uncertainty around the Orton-McIntyre match. It was due to Cody Rhodes' schedule for Street Fighter and whether he would be returning before or after September 20.Meltzer added that Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre being announced for Friday's SmackDown meant that Rhodes vs. McIntyre is set for Wrestlepalooza. Orton-Drew was supposed to be at the PLE before The American Nightmare's schedule became clear.&quot;The Orton match was gonna take place first, but they didn't know if they would do it on the pay-per-view. I know the Cody thing was up in the air, I presume it was because they didn't know for a fact that he would be done filming by the 20th. That's what I was told in the middle of the week. If he's back, he'll be on the card, and if he's not, it's gonna be Orton and Drew,&quot; Meltzer said. [H/T: WrestleTalk]While Cody Rhodes' schedule has not been confirmed by WWE, it makes sense that the company wants him on the card. It'll be the first premium live event under WWE's partnership with ESPN.WWE Hall of Famer calls Randy Orton underutilizedSpeaking to Complex, Ric Flair had nothing but praise for his daughter, Charlotte Flair, whom he called the best wrestler alive today. The closest comparison, according to the WWE Hall of Famer, is Randy Orton. He believes that The Viper is underutilized by the company right now.&quot;The only person who I think is close to her, when he is on and healthy, when you think about in ring timing and knowing where you are all the time, is Randy Orton. Randy's really underutilized. I don't know why. I think maybe he made somebody mad along the way,&quot; The Nature Boy said.Orton spent a lot of time learning under Ric early in his career as part of Evolution, along with Triple H and Batista.