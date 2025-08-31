  • home icon
  • Randy Orton could be in big trouble with WWE

By Love Verma
Published Aug 31, 2025 02:17 GMT
Randy Orton might be in a major trouble soon. [Image credits: WWE on X]
Randy Orton [Image credits: WWE on X]

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Randy Orton engaged in a heated segment with Drew McIntyre. The Scottish Warrior tried to manipulate Orton into betraying Cody Rhodes, but The Viper took him out.

Soon, the security team arrived and attempted to stop the altercation. Meanwhile, WWE producer Shane Helms (aka The Hurricane) confronted Orton and tried to prevent him from going after McIntyre, but got an RKO in return.

Orton's actions may lead to severe consequences

The Viper could face serious consequences for attacking a WWE official. He might be punished by an authority figure on the blue brand. Presently, Nick Aldis is the general manager of Friday Night SmackDown. In the past, The National Treasure has penalized many talents for their unprofessional conduct.

Aldis previously asked The Viper to pay a fine for attacking officials and breaking WWE's rules. This is why he might punish Orton again for assaulting Helms.

Has Orton already bribed Nick Aldis after the incident?

It's crucial to note that Orton confronted Nick Aldis following his attack in a backstage segment. Surprisingly, The Viper gave Aldis a bottle of whiskey as compensation for berating the security team.

The SmackDown general manager did not retaliate against Randy Orton, which seemingly implies that he accepted the bribe. However, it might be a ruse, as The National Treasure could still punish Orton in one way or another.

When is Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton expected to take place in WWE?

Initially, there was a belief that McIntyre and Orton would lock horns at Clash in Paris, which is the company's upcoming premium live event. However, since the show will take place tonight, the chances of the bout happening in France are slim.

It seems like the creative team has no plans to book Orton vs. McIntyre for Clash in Paris unless it is forced to make some last-minute changes. SmackDown after Clash in Paris could be the ideal location for this showdown. Meanwhile, Aldis could add a stipulation to the potential bout, aiming to punish The Viper.

AJ Styles vs. Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Title is official for RAW after Clash in Paris. This heightens the chances of the Triple H-led creative team booking a major bout for SmackDown, too. As of now, the abovementioned scenario is mere speculation.

About the author
Love Verma

Love Verma

Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.

Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.

Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Pratik Singh
