Huge Cody Rhodes update amid WWE absence - Reports

Cody Rhodes has been absent from WWE television since being attacked by Drew McIntyre on the August 8 edition of SmackDown. A recent report has revealed a massive update on The American Nightmare.After beating John Cena at SummerSlam and becoming Undisputed WWE Champion again, Rhodes teamed up with The GOAT to take on Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul. The match ended in disqualification, with The Scottish Psychopath hitting a Claymore on Rhodes through the side of the commentary table.It was done to write off the Undisputed WWE Champion, who was set to film Street Fighter along with Roman Reigns. He missed Clash in Paris, and it seemed like he'd be absent for Wrestlepalooza as well.However, Dave Meltzer revealed on a recent episode of the Wrestling Observer Radio that Cody Rhodes is set to face Drew McIntyre at Wrestlepalooza.&quot;Cody Rhodes is scheduled now for Wrestlepalooza against Drew McIntyre for the championship. The Orton match was gonna take place first, but they didn't know if they would do it on the pay-per-view. I know the Cody thing was up in the air. I presume it was because they didn't know for a fact that he would be done filming by the 20th. That's what I was told in the middle of the week. If he's back, he'll be on the card, and if he's not, it's gonna be Orton and Drew. But yeah, it's Cody and Drew,&quot; Meltzer said. [H/T: WrestleTalk]Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton is scheduled for the September 12 episode of SmackDown. It will be interesting to see if Cody Rhodes makes an appearance or if an announcement is going to be made for Wrestlepalooza.Cody Rhodes playing Guile in the 'Street Fighter' movieOne of the signs that WWE is getting more mainstream is acting roles for its biggest stars. Cody Rhodes has been cast to play Guile in the upcoming Street Fighter film, starring Noah Centineo, Andrew Koji, and Jason Momoa.Roman Reigns is also part of the film, so he was written out at Clash in Paris following an attack by Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. Reigns will portray the antagonist Akuma.Rhodes and Reigns are not the only pro wrestlers in the film, with NJPW's Hirooki Goto set to play E. Honda. Street Fighter is scheduled to be released on October 16, 2026.