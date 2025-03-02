The Rock’s nightmare to return to help Cody Rhodes against John Cena at WrestleMania 41? Potential WWE swerve explored

The entire trajectory of the road to WrestleMania has changed with John Cena turning heel and siding with The Rock after Cody Rhodes rejected The Final Boss’ offer and disrespected him by dropping an F-bomb. Fans were left amazed as Cena’s expression went pale as he locked eyes with The People’s Champion, who made the throat-slit gesture.

John Cena mercilessly punched Cody Rhodes’s face with the Rolex The American Nightmare gifted to The Final Boss last year. Cena didn’t stop until Cody was completely covered in blood. Travis Scott also attacked Rhodes, confirming that he’ll be part of Rock and John’s alliance.

Cody Rhodes is indeed in deep jeopardy with Cena being The Rock’s corporate star, and he would need reinforcement to handle The Final Boss and company. In a shocking twist, The Brahma Bull’s biggest nightmare, Stone Cold Steve Austin, may return and join forces with The American Nightmare to counter the People’s Champion and a heel John Cena.

Stone Cold was expected to return last year at WrestleMania XL in the final moments of Rhodes vs. Reigns to counter The Rock. However, Steve Austin and the company couldn’t reach an agreement, and fans missed the iconic face-off. Fans heavily pointed out the missed opportunity, and this year, another much-anticipated encounter between the two greatest rivals in history might finally materialize.

The Texas Rattlesnake made a stunning in-ring return at WrestleMania 38, competing with Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred bout. Stone Cold is seemingly in good shape, as he keeps everyone updated with his shredded pictures on Instagram.

Additionally, last year, while speaking on Unlikely with Adrian Hernandez, the Hall of Famer expressed his urge to be at WrestleMania 41. Given the current scenario, being Cody’s shield would be the perfect spot for the former WWE Champion.

That said, the angle proposed above is speculative at this point.

What’s next for John Cena in WWE?

Cena finally made one of the biggest and most unexpected heel turns in history at the 2025 Elimination Chamber. With that, CCO Triple H has kept his word about this week being industry-changing for the Stamford-based promotion.

John Cena could do wonders as a heel superstar, fans saw the shades of it in the ring when the former WWE Champion destroyed Rhodes without hesitation. The upcoming weeks could see John creating more chaos alongside Rock and Scott and destroying everyone on his way to clinching his 17th world title.

With Cena’s unexpected heel turn and joining forces with The Rock, it will be interesting to see what surprises Triple H and his creative team have in store in the coming months.

