The Rock's return at WWE RAW: Day 1 to affect Cody Rhodes' story against Roman Reigns? Analyzing the likelihood

The Rock surprised the WWE fans when he made his shocking return to the Stamford-based promotion on RAW: Day 1 special event on January 1, 2024. While reports did suggest a former WWE Champion would make his return, many believed that the superstar who would be coming back would be Andrade.

The wrestling fans were treated to an even bigger surprise with the return of The Rock. Upon his return, The People's Champion shared a segment and some blows with Jinder Mahal. However, what caught the attention of the crowd was The Rock teasing a match with Roman Reigns towards the end of his segment.

This tease has led many people to believe that Cody Rhodes might not be able to finish his story at WrestleMania 40 since The Rock might take his spot. Even though the discussion is valid, there is always a chance that The Brahma Bull could face Roman Reigns at the Elimination Chamber 2024 Premium Live Event in Perth, Australia.

By booking this match at Elimination Chamber 2024, WWE could ensure that the premium live event does well and that the potential match between The Rock and Roman Reigns remains unaffected. Regardless of what happens, a match between The Great One and The Tribal Chief will be interesting to witness.

The Rock was recently omitted from a WWE Hall of Famer's Mount Rushmore of wrestling

When one looks at The Rock's career in professional wrestling, it is easy to say that he is one of the best to have ever done it. That is the reason why many people place him on the list of the Greatest of All Time. However, The People's Champion does not belong on the WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair's Mount Rushmore of wrestling.

During an episode of the Club Shay Shay podcast, Ric Flair was asked which four superstars he would place on his Mount Rushmore of wrestling. While The Nature Boy mentioned the names of Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker, Hulk Hogan, and Stone Cold Steve Austin, he did not mention The Rock. When asked the reason behind it, Flair said:

"He would be, except he didn't stay long enough. I think part of the Mt. Rushmore is longevity. It's hard to be really good, and The Rock was great. But he took off. He's on my Mt. Rushmore for interview skills and everything else, and I remain very close to him."

While The Rock did not make it to Ric Flair's Mount Rushmore of wrestling, several fans place him as the greatest of all time. It will be interesting to see when WWE inducts The Brahma Bull into the Hall of Fame.

Do you think we will get to see the showdown between The Rock and Roman Reigns? Sound off in the comments section below!

