The Rock’s right-hand man, Shane McMahon to return? - 3 Names who could replace Triple H as WWE Head of Creative

Triple H is the current WWE Chief Content Officer. The Game's creative regime began in September 2022, when the Stamford-based promotion announced that The King of the Kings was promoted as the CCO. Since then, fans have witnessed several unexpected returns and many earth-shaking moments.
While there has been no sign of a change in Triple H's position in the sports entertainment juggernaut, if the company has to replace him in the future, there are a few potential names that could replace him as WWE's Head of Creative.
In this article, we will discuss three possible names who could be next in the line as Head of Creative in World Wrestling Entertainment.
#3. Shane McMahon might return to take over the business
Shane McMahon is the real-life son of Vince McMahon. The Prodigal Son has been absent from the company since WrestleMania 39, where he suffered an injury against The Miz during a singles bout.
In the past, Shane has performed in an on-air authority figure role, as has his sister Stephanie McMahon. He has received mixed reactions from the fans for his portrayal. Off-screen, many expected Shane to take charge after Vince's exit for many years, but that never came to fruition.
However, one adage that has often been proven true in WWE is you never say never. Shane has one of the better resumes to be among potential candidates to be next in line as the Head of the Creative in WWE and a replacement for Triple H, if necessary. Whether this ends up happening is something fans have to wait and see.
#2. Shawn Michaels could be a great choice
Shawn Michaels is presently the Senior Vice President of Talent Development in the sports entertainment promotion. Besides this, he is also running the NXT brand successfully, with fans appreciating his role in the brand's performance.
The Heartbreak Kid and The Cerebral Assasin hold a close personal bond, which increases his chances of becoming the next CCO in the company as Triple H's potential replacement. Further, the experience HBK has after being involved in the NXT creative aspects makes him an ideal choice for this role.
#1. The Rock's right-hand man, Brian Gewirtz, might replace Triple H in WWE
Brian Gewirtz and The Rock have forged a close connection over the years. For those unaware, Brain is The Final Boss' longtime writing partner in the company. Also, in the past, he has been the Head Writer of RAW. Back in April 2025, Jonathan Coachman predicted that The People's Champion had already put in motion plans to replace The Game with Gewirtz.
For now, Brian is working as the right-hand man for the Hollywood star at Seven Bucks Productions, The Rock's production company. Coachman even suggested that The Final Boss deliberately missed WrestleMania 41 to prove the point that The King of the Kings needs to be replaced with Brain.
If this development was true, it is a major sign that Brian Gewirtz is indeed a name that could potentially replace Triple H in his position as WWE CCO.