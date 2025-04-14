The Rock's secret weapon, top WWE star to defend Cody Rhodes? 4 Directions for The Final Boss if he returns at WrestleMania 41

WWE WrestleMania is now less than a week away. The biggest event of the year will be taking place this Saturday, April 19, and Sunday, April 20. Fans are at the edge of their seats and speculating about many of the outcomes in the feuds.

While the card is absolutely stacked, the biggest match of the weekend will see Cody Rhodes defend his Undisputed WWE Title against Cody Rhodes. This comes after Cena shockingly turned heel on The American Nightmare at Elimination Chamber Toronto.

As part of the heel turn, Cena aligned himself with The Rock and Travis Scott. However, since that time, The Final Boss hasn't appeared on television once. Fans aren't even certain if The Rock will show up at WrestleMania.

There is still a good chance that he does indeed appear. This article will take a look at a handful of potential directions for The Final Boss if he does indeed return at The Show of Shows this weekend.

Below are four directions for The Rock if he returns at WWE WrestleMania 41:

#4. He could cost Cody Rhodes the Undisputed WWE Championship

The Rock and Cody Rhodes have a long history. The Final Boss tried to steal Cody's spotlight last year when the latter won the Royal Rumble and wanted to face Roman Reigns. This led to fans rebelling in Rhodes' honor. WWE then pivoted and Rock then turned heel and has been beefing with Rhodes, on and off since then despite trying to claim a friendship briefly.

Given their issues, The Rock could return and cost Rhodes the world title. If he shows up and bloodies Rhodes up, Cena could pin The American Nightmare and win his record-breaking 17th world title, all thanks to The Final Boss.

#3. The Rock could introduce Jeff Cobb or Hikuleo as part of his group

The Rock has been the talk of the wrestling world recently. Despite being part of the TKO Board of Directors and a representative of WWE, he was spotted wearing a New Japan Pro-Wrestling shirt on social media.

The Japanese promotion is in a partnership with All Elite Wrestling, WWE's chief rival, which makes an alliance unlikely. However, this could be a teaser that The Final Boss has recruited talent from the promotion to help himself, John Cena, and Travis Scott out at WrestleMania 41.

Jeff Cobb has been rumored to be potentially joining World Wrestling Entertainment. Meanwhile, Hikuleo is already under contract. Either of the New Japan Pro-Wrestling alumni debuting would make a major splash. They could destroy Cody and help Cena win his world title. From there, they can be permanently associated with the heel trio.

#2. He could try to interfere and fail, costing John Cena the win

John Cena turning heel was shocking for a number of reasons. First and foremost, the former WWE Champion hasn't been a villain in pro wrestling for well over 20 years. That makes the transition quite surprising.

The bigger reason why the move is a shocker comes down to the fact that Cena is retiring from WWE later this year. To have him as a heel in his final year with the promotion was a move nobody could have anticipated. With that being said, it is unlikely he'll remain on the dark side by the time his last match happens in December.

The start of a babyface turn could begin at WrestleMania. The Rock could try to interfere on Cena's behalf, but fail, and actually cost the legend the win. Cena could be furious and it would start planting seeds for an impending split.

#1. He could be taken out by Randy Orton

Randy Orton is one of the best to ever do it. While John Cena is a 16-time world champion, Orton is a 14-time world champion. He has been part of the main roster for 23 years now and isn't slowing down yet. He is a true legend in every sense.

The Viper was set for a major match at WWE WrestleMania 41. He was prepared to go one-on-one with Kevin Owens. Unfortunately, The Prizefighter suffered an injury and had to undergo surgery. Now, Orton doesn't have a WrestleMania match.

He could still make a splash on the show if The Rock tries to interfere. The Viper could show up and fight The Brahma Bull off. If Orton nails The Final Boss with a RKO, it would be a huge WrestleMania moment. It could also lead to a blockbuster match between the two someday.

