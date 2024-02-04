The Rock’s SmackDown return to force Bloodline member to reunite with ally after 11 years? Massive swerve explored

On the latest episode of SmackDown, The Rock made a surprise return and had a face-off with Roman Reigns. The People's Champion appeared after Cody Rhodes told Reigns he wouldn't be facing him at WrestleMania 40 and introduced the Hollywood megastar.

While The Rock and Roman Reigns did not engage in dialogue, their confrontation received a huge pop from the crowd in the arena. This face-off between the two Samoans is expected to build up to a match at WrestleMania 40.

Overall, the imminent battle will be a massive challenge for Reigns. However, it might get even tougher as it could lead to a member of The Bloodline leaving the faction. The member in question is Paul Heyman. In the coming weeks, WWE could book Heyman to exit the Samoan group and join his former client, CM Punk.

The ideal scenario for something like this to take place would be if The Rock managed to beat Roman Reigns. However, WWE could have Paul Heyman join Punk before 'Mania. For those unaware, the former ECW boss was The Second City Saint's ringside manager between 2012 and 2013. It will be interesting to see if Heyman will reunite with his long-time ally after 11 years.

While the angle is speculative, if Heyman indeed leaves Reigns' side amid the latter's feud with The Rock, it will surely raise many questions.

Wrestling veteran believes The Rock's arrival hasn't ruined Cody Rhodes' chances of finishing the story

Fans in the arena were excited to see The Rock arrive to finally confront Roman Reigns on SmackDown. However, several viewers who watched the show on television expressed their displeasure online. They believed that, once again, Cody Rhodes would not be able to finish his story against Reigns.

Dutch Mantell believes The Rock's inclusion in the title picture hasn't spoiled Cody Rhodes' chances. On an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, host Rick Ucchino discussed how booking The People's Champion to face Roman Reigns hurt Rhodes' image. Mantell agreed and said:

"You know what I think he did? He gave it away. That's what I'm going to agree with you. I'm kidding, Rick. But I see your point." [51:00 - 51:20]

The wrestling veteran added that The American Nightmare would eventually win the gold:

"But I don't think this ruins anything. I still think it gives Cody. Eventually, the people will say, 'Just give it to him and get it over with.' So if they drag it on a little more and drag it out three years." [57:20 - 57:50]

While something like that could certainly be done, it is too much to think about for now. If Rocky does face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, Cody Rhodes will most likely go up against Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship.

