The Rock's status ahead of WWE SmackDown - Reports

The Rock was in Boulder, Colorado early Friday for an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. With WWE SmackDown less than an hour away in Denver, there is plenty of speculation about The Great One's possible appearance on the show.

In his interview with McAfee, who now works for ESPN, the former WWE Champion claimed that there were plans for him to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. However, it did not happen due to several circumstances but he also teased about it happening at WrestleMania 40 next year in Philadelphia.

According to Fightful Select, a member of McAfee's team told their source that The Brahma Bull and the former WWE commentator will be on tonight's SmackDown. The report did note that it has not been confirmed but Boulder is in close proximity to Denver.

With both stars having ties with WWE, it's not difficult to understand why many will think that they will be on SmackDown tonight. It's more possible for them to visit backstage especially if the plans for the show have already been finalized.

Tonight's episode of SmackDown will feature the return of John Cena, who will be the special guest on The Grayson Waller Effect. The Miz is also out for revenge as he faces LA Knight in a highly-anticipated rematch.

What did The Rock say about facing Roman Reigns?

The Rock blew up the internet when he appeared on The Pat McAfee Show on Friday. With the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike still ongoing, the 8-time WWE Champion has a lot of time on his hands. And it seems like he will have the time to face Roman Reigns next year at WrestleMania 40.

"There's WrestleMania in Philadelphia," The Rock said. "I'm saying that's a potential too. I'm open, I'm open. But again let's figure out what that is because the fans deserve something just incredible and unprecedented. Not only that but I also want to deliver to the locker room and the boys and the girls back there who are working their a**es off."[H/T Wrestling Inc.]

With the launch of TKO Group, merging WWE and UFC, a big name like The Rock will surely help get more viewers into the product. However, as The People's Champion mentioned, he wants the story with The Tribal Chief to make sense for everyone involved.

Would you like to see The Rock on tonight's SmackDown or face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40?

