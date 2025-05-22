The Rock has been absent from WWE since the 2025 Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, where John Cena shockingly sold his soul to The Final Boss, turning heel by attacking Cody Rhodes, who rejected The Brahma Bull’s lure. As a result, Cena emerged as a perfect backup, beating down The American Nightmare alongside Rocky and Travis Scott, crafting an immaculate moment for the ages.

Fans were highly anticipating The Rock's return at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas to play a vital role in the Rhodes vs. Cena main-event bout for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

However, The Final Boss did not show up, leaving the WWE Universe disappointed. Post-WrestleMania, The Rock gave an exclusive interview on Pat McAfee’s show, where he broke character and explained what had happened, from the reason why he kept himself away from the Cena and Rhodes saga, to his potential plans in WWE, and much more.

The Final Boss revealed he was never meant to be part of the Cena-Rhodes saga at WrestleMania 41 and he was there just to boost interest in the Elimination Chamber PLE. Additionally, the legend also opened up on why he chose to keep himself away at 'Mania as he didn’t want to ruin John Cena winning a record-breaking 17th world title. Many anticipate The Rock to return around SummerSlam later this year.

However, The Rock’s WWE future may have been subtly confirmed by events outside the squared circle. This might upset The Final Boss’s pro wrestling fans, as Deadline recently reported that Rocky is scheduled to be part of a thriller movie under the A2A banner, titled Breakthrough.

Filming for the movie would probably keep him occupied the rest of the year, even though no dates have been announced yet, leaving no space for running a program in WWE. Even if he had the opportunity, The Rock might keep himself away from in-ring action as he would not like to jeopardize his health, which may affect the shooting timeline if he gets injured unfortunately.

While the popular saying in the professional wrestling industry goes, 'Never say never,' it is almost certain that The Rock might keep himself away from WWE, at least this summer, and focus on his film career.

The Rock puts John Cena in his WWE “Mount Rushmore”

While speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, The Rock reacted to John Cena’s win over The American Nightmare at The Show of Shows last month, becoming world champion for a record-breaking 17th time.

The Rock stated that Cena, with his win over Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, has cemented his legacy as The GOAT and noted that he would add The Last Real Champion to his Mount Rushmore, predicting his heel run would be insane.

"Let's start with John becoming the 17th time Heavyweight Champion and legitmizing himself as being, without question, the GOAT, period. He's on Mount Rushmore. Now, gotta kick a guy off to put him on. I think now Dusty goes in the back. He was always on my Mount Rushmore. He goes on the back there with me. I'll be raising my eyebrows back there in the back of Mount Rushmore. You know, I think that, you know, the way John, at the end of the night, John raising that title, that was the bottom line. That as the Northstar. And I loved it. And I love that moment. I think he's gonna go on to have this insane run as a heel," he said.

It will be interesting to see if, beating all odds, The Rock returns to WWE and continues his heel run as The Final Boss again this year.

