The Rock secretly planning to take down Roman Reigns after Solo Sikoa ouster? Exploring major implications for Jacob Fatu and The Bloodline

The Rock could secretly be planning to take down Roman Reigns. On the Netflix premiere episode of RAW, The final boss hugged and acknowledged Reigns after his win over Solo Sikoa. However, this could be a facade we don't know about.

At Saturday Night's Main Event, Jacob Fatu destroyed Braun Strowman, and the bout was called off. WWE captioned the post, 'Jacob Fatu has been unleashed.' The Rock liked this post.

Post WrestleMania XL, there were rumors that the Rock would use Solo Sikoa as a pawn to dethrone Roman Reigns until he returned. With the street champ failing against the 'OTC' on RAW's premier episode of Netflix, the final boss may have found his new caretaker boss.

The destruction of Strowman could be the People Champ's idea to announce Fatu as the new boss of The Bloodline 2.0. This could slowly transition into the Rock's quest to conquer Reigns and become the ultimate leader of The Bloodline.

This would eventually set up their overdue main event match at either WrestleMania 41 or WrestleMania 42. With Johnson's schedule hanging in the balance, it will be difficult to guess which event this match could happen, but will happen at a WrestleMania for sure, given the draw these both superstars are.

The Rock will reportedly retire only after he wrestles Roman Reigns

Yes, you read that headline correctly. The Final Boss will reportedly not retire until he faces the Original and Only Tribal Chief at WrestleMania.

According to WrestlePurists, Rock will face Roman Reigns before he hangs up his boots for good and steps away from the squared circle.

Rock vs. Reigns is a long-overdue match that the fans are still eagerly waiting for. It was supposed to happen at WrestleMania 38. The match was locked before the company felt it wasn't the right time.

This match will potentially become the biggest main event of all time. A man who was one of the faces of the biggest era in wrestling versus the face of another successful era of the company battling each other means pure box office hit.

