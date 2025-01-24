Roman Reigns will retire top WWE star - Reports

Roman Reigns has conquered some of the biggest stars in WWE over the years. However, he has yet to face his real-life cousin and fellow Bloodline member, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

If recent reports are anything to go by, The Final Boss could end his in-ring career against the Only Tribal Chief.

The dream match between the two men has been brewing for the last couple of years. WWE previously discussed this blockbuster program for WrestleMania 39, but the plans fell through.

A year later, Reigns and The Rock almost faced each other at WrestleMania XL, but Cody Rhodes' meteoric rise forced the creative to scrap the original plans once again.

WWE set the wheels in motion at Bad Blood last year when The Rock came out to confront Rhodes and Reigns. But the eight-time WWE Champion poured water on fans' excitement during the RAW on Netflix premiere, where he seemingly turned babyface. He first reconciled with The American Nightmare, with whom he had beef last year.

Later in the show, The Rock presented the Ula Fala necklace to Roman Reigns after his cousin's hard-fought victory against Solo Sikoa in a Tribal Combat Match. Since then, fans have been worried whether the 52-year-old Hollywood actor will compete at WrestleMania 41.

Whether or not he competes remains to be seen, but Ibou of WrestlePurists noted that Reigns will be the last man The Rock ever wrestles before hanging up his boots for good.

What's next for Roman Reigns ahead of WWE Royal Rumble?

Roman Reigns will be entering the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match on February 1, marking his first participation in the namesake match since 2020.

A few weeks ago on SmackDown, Paul Heyman let Cody Rhodes know his client wanted his Undisputed WWE Championship back.

With The Rock seemingly out of the picture, WWE has internally discussed CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns as a potential program for The Show of Shows this year.

The two men will likely come face-to-face during the Royal Rumble match this year.

Punk has yet to call in the favor that Heyman owes to him. Will The Wiseman betray his Tribal Chief for The Second City Saint? Only time will tell.

Who do you want to see win the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match? Sound off using the discuss button!

