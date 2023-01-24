The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin: Which WWE legend is Roman Reigns rumored to face at WrestleMania Hollywood?

The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin are two of sports entertainment's greatest creations. Their storied rivalry defined WWE's Attitude Era, including three high-stakes bouts at WrestleMania, and itched up both their names in the history books of professional wrestling.

Likewise, Roman Reigns may be the biggest star in the industry right now and makes a compelling case for the "GOAT" of WWE. With a record-setting World Championship reign and six WrestleMania main events under his belt, Reigns has achieved the same, if not more, levels of greatness and popularity as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin did in their prime.

Since Reigns turned heel and became "The Tribal Chief," WWE fans have clamored for a blockbuster WrestleMania dream encounter between Roman Reigns and The Rock. The Brahma Bull is the only member of The Anoa'i Family that is a bigger star than The Tribal Chief, and thus a showdown between the two cousins seemed inevitable for the coveted spot as "The Head of The Table."

It seemed like the WWE Universe was finally getting its wish as The Show of Shows was heading to Hollywood, Rocky's turf, for the first time since 2005. Further, there were several teases, and initial speculation fuelled the possibility of Reigns vs. The Rock at Mania. The Great One has been heavily rumored to win this year's Men's Royal Rumble match and set the stage for the Mania match-up.

However, Dave Meltzer recently provided a disappointing update on The Rock's status for WrestleMania Hollywood. Meltzer claimed that the 50-year-old megastar wouldn't have enough time to get in shape for the ring, and thus a match-up seemed unlikely but did hint that it was possible.

"Anything is possible, and it’s certainly possible he could be keeping everything a secret from all by one or two people, but the word is that he doesn’t have the time to get in the shape.”

Fortunately, The Black Adam star's unavailability for a dream match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania Hollywood hasn't caused significant damage because WWE may have found an equally compelling and massive opponent for the self-proclaimed Head of The Table.

Per Fightful, WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin was offered an enormous sum of money to face Reigns at The Show of Shows in Hollywood. While it is unclear if Austin's camp accepted the tempting offer, the rumor mill is again running hot, and fans are thrilled at the prospect.

Hence, both The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin are rumored to collide against the undisputed WWE Universal Champion at WrestleMania 39.

The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin would both be fitting opponents for Roman Reigns

Although we've wanted The Tribal Chief vs. The Great One for a long time, Roman Reigns vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin may also be the dream match we didn't know we wanted. Fans will be equally thrilled and excited about it.

The intention seems clear: to make the current undisputed Unified WWE Universal Champion the "GOAT." He's defeated The Undertaker, John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Edge, and Triple H. However, his long list of victims doesn't include Rocky or Austin.

Given that The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin are held in equally high regard in the eyes of pure wrestling fans, either man would be equally fitting to pass the torch to Reigns and solidify the 37-year-old as the greatest.

Whether it's The Texas Rattlesnake or The Brahma Bull, fans would accept either opponent with open arms. At the time of writing, nothing is set in stone. Meltzer also noted that The Rock could be tricking everyone. Apart from Cody Rhodes, The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin seems like the most likely candidates for Reigns at WrestleMania.

