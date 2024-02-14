The Rock to swerve fans during his WWE SmackDown appearance? Exploring what may happen

The Rock is among the most polarizing figures in WWE today and one of the primary reasons why many eyes will be on this week's episode of SmackDown. Paul Heyman promised that The Brahma Bull will be on the blue brand come Friday night alongside Roman Reigns.

Many believe The People's Champion and Roman Reigns will confront Triple H about his decision to book Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 40. However, the Hollywood megastar may pull off the ultimate swerve on the show.

The Rock could show up on SmackDown, but not in person. Instead, he might employ the "heel" tactic of appearing via satellite, something that would definitely not sit well with the WWE Universe. After all, 'Hollywood' Hulk Hogan used the same trick in 2002 in the build-up to his blockbuster match with Rocky at WrestleMania X8.

Having The Rock take a page out of Hogan's book in his ongoing storyline would be a nice little easter egg for fans. They may not like it, but the history behind it would be appreciated. Additionally, it would add to the Hollywood megastar's current villainous persona, which is an egotistical part-timer who is abusing his power as the newest member of TKO Group's Board of Directors.

That said, this is just speculation, as nothing has been confirmed yet. Given all the advertising WWE has done ahead of this week's SmackDown, it is unlikely The Great One's appearance would be relegated to just satellite. Nevertheless, it would be an exciting approach to add intrigue to the story between The Rock, Rhodes, and Reigns.

The Rock revealed the real reason for his WWE return

Following news of his appointment to TKO Group's Board of Directors, The Rock's return to WWE was assumed to be purely business-related. However, with his recent inclusion in storylines, fans are seemingly confused by his role in the company.

In an interview with E! News, the 51-year-old shared why he recently made his long-awaited WWE comeback. He wanted to connect with the fans and possibly create the biggest WrestleMania history match against his cousin, Roman Reigns.

Regardless of The Great One's role in the company, these are exciting times for WWE. Fans will eagerly watch what happens in the coming weeks and how the intriguing storyline unfolds.

Do you want to see Rocky face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40? Let us know in the comments section below.