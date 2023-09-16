The Rock to team up with 2 WWE legends in a 3-on-4 handicap match? Exploring the possibility 

The Rock made a blockbuster return to WWE SmackDown last night. The People's Champion received a thunderous ovation from the live audience before getting involved in a war of words with Austin Theory. The former WWE Champion mocked The A-Town Down before laying waste to him.

Later in the show, The Rock shared a wholesome moment with his former rival, John Cena. The duo embraced each other, much to the delight of fans. However, this could turn into something more, as WWE may have teased a dream match featuring the two legends.

As you may know, John Cena was confronted by Jimmy Uso on The Grayson Waller Effect in the main event of the show. Following that, Solo Sikoa made his presence felt during the segment before launching an attack on The Cenation Leader. This led to AJ Styles showing up to make the save.

Given how things unfolded, we could be in for a massive 3-on-4 handicap match. The creative team could have Cena join forces with The Brahma Bull and The Phenomenal One to take on Austin Theory, Grayson Waller, Solo Sikoa, and Jimmy Uso in a handicap tag team encounter at a later date (Survivor Series isn't too far away).

This potential bout would not only be a blockbuster affair, but it may also act as the catalyst in setting up The People's Champion's rumored match against Roman Reigns.

The Rock vs. Roman Reigns "was locked" for WrestleMania 39

On the latest edition of The Pat McAfee Show, The Rock revealed that a dream match against Roman Reigns was all but locked in for The Show of Shows this year.

"The Rock headlining WrestleMania with Roman Reigns, SoFi Stadium, that was locked. We were doing it," Rock said. "In the beginning of 2022, (WWE CEO) Nick Khan was very instrumental in bringing Vince and I together. We all flew to LA. We met. We sat. We broke out the Teremana, and about an hour later we started talking about the potential of what this match could be. Myself and Roman Reigns headlining WrestleMania at SoFi. We shook hands and we hugged right there and said, 'Let's do this.'"

Unfortunately, the high-profile encounter between the two stalwarts didn't happen due to The Brahma Bull reportedly pulling out.

