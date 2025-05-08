The Rock to unveil shocking trump card at WWE Backlash? Analyzing major twist

The Rock has not been seen on WWE TV since Elimination Chamber 2025. However, he could unveil a shocking trump card at Backlash on Saturday. At WrestleMania 41, Travis Scott came to John Cena's aid and helped him defeat Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

At Backlash, John Cena will defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against Randy Orton. There is a chance that Rocky will send Travis Scott to St. Louis to protect The Cenation Leader. It is no secret that the rapper has a lot of interest in pro wrestling. Moreover, he has allegedly been training with Booker T inside the squared circle. Hence, he can play a massive role in Saturday's show.

The Final Boss could reveal Scott as his trump card and have him appear in St. Louis to give an unfair advantage to Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena. The Cenation Leader's title reign is seemingly in jeopardy due to Orton. However, the rapper could ensure Cena walks out of Backlash with the gold.

Travis Scott's potential appearance at Backlash could lead to his potential in-ring debut. Reports have indicated that Scott might team up with the 17-time world champion for a massive tag team match later this year. If that is indeed the case, WWE could lay the foundation for the bout by booking the rapper for the May 10 event. As of now, this is mere speculation, and nothing has been confirmed.

WWE Hall of Famer feels there could be tension between The Rock and Triple H

Since The Rock joined TKO's Board of Directors, there has been much speculation about his relationship with Triple H. On The Pat McAfee Show, The Final Boss recently mentioned he would have preferred a different finish to the main event of WrestleMania 41 Night Two. This statement has sparked rumors of a rift between The Rock and The Game.

WWE Hall of Famer JBL gave his views on this matter while speaking on the Something to Wrestle podcast. The former WWE Champion felt that two alpha males having a rift was completely possible, and it happened in every industry.

"I think (...) obviously, you've got two huge alpha males that could be posturing for position. I think that certainly is reasonable, and it happens in every corporate boardroom in the world, not just in America, but in the world. I think that's normal (...) if that's what's happening. I have no idea if that's what's happening. They're saying the right things, you're seeing a couple of omissions there that seem suspicious."

Triple H and The Rock have had their problems in the past. However, in interviews, both superstars speak highly of each other.

