The Rock vs. John Cena: Who has the highest-grossing films of all time?

The Rock and John Cena have established themselves as two of Hollywood's most prominent artists. The megastars have proven to be masters of their craft, whether on the silver screen or in the ring.

While both wrestling legends have experienced success in Hollywood, which of these names has the highest-grossing films?

Let's take a look at several of Dwayne Johnson's most financially successful movies (approx box office figures included):

Moana: 682.6 million Dollars.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw: 760.7 million Dollars.

Jumanji: The Next Level: 801 million Dollars

The Fate of the Furious: 1.2 billion Dollars

Furious 7: 1.5 billion Dollars

Here are the highest-grossing films starring John Cena (approx box office figures included):

Fast 9: 726 million Dollars

Bumblebee: 468 million Dollars

Ferdinand: 296 million Dollars

In recent years, John Cena has been focused on his career in the film industry. Meanwhile, The Rock has been the most successful wrestler-turned-actor for decades.

Cena and The Rock recently delivered well-received superhero films The Suicide Squad 2 and Black Adam, respectively.

The first films starring John Cena and The Rock in lead roles were both commercially unsuccessful

The Rock did not become a household name overnight; it took years of hard labor. Cena, like Johnson, had a tough time breaking into Hollywood, but his path has seemingly not been as arduous.

Cena's first movie as a lead actor, The Marine, wasn't a tremendous success. His former on-screen rival, The Rock, had a similar experience with The Scorpion King.

Dwayne Johnson @TheRock 🏾 🏾

(btw I do believe positive energy is a radiating force, so I always advocate for positivity) 🏾 @ashchanchlani Man thank you so much for these kind words. Really appreciate ya rocking with me since the Scorpion King days(btw I do believe positive energy is a radiating force, so I always advocate for positivity) @ashchanchlani Man thank you so much for these kind words. Really appreciate ya rocking with me since the Scorpion King days 🙏🏾💪🏾👑 (btw I do believe positive energy is a radiating force, so I always advocate for positivity)👊🏾

Regardless of the box office numbers, both stars have always given their absolute best performances. Fans must wait and see what's next for these icons in the world of movies and inside the squared circle.

Do you want Cena and The Rock to star in a movie together? Sound off in the comments section below.

