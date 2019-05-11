The Shield: How do the members align on the podium? Who really was the alpha member?

The Shield

WWE has been home to many stables and it has long been a case where the company puts together superstars in order to get something meaningful. Many legends of the game have at some stage of their career been a part of a famous faction and it won't be wrong to say that many legends of the game have originated after being associated with a famous group. Men like Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair, Randy Orton and the list goes on and on which just shows us what a significant part this concept of stables has played in the history of sports entertainment.

Stables have a special place in the WWE heritage and will surely never go out of style. While there have been many successful factions, there have been numerous failed associations which have turned out to be utterly disastrous. Yes, we are not going to talk about them because let's face it–no one really remembers unsuccessful associations.

Bringing our attention to the hit groups, there is one certain group that has a special place in the hearts of WWE folklore and that is the hounds of justice, The Shield! Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose and Roman Reigns, together known as The Shield. This trio has gone places and literally done it all together. They've brutalised legends, they've defeated icons and most importantly, they've won over the WWE Universe.

We can talk about The Shield all day long but our emphasis here is to figure the position of these three men on the podium. With Ambrose gone, the reunion might be off the table for some time. These three tremendous superstars have their names embedded in the history books and it will be quite interesting to figure as to who comes out on top and is reckoned as the alpha member.

Since Dean Ambrose left the company in the wake of WrestleMania 35, we will be keeping our scoring to the events happened until that point of time:

Seth 'Freaking' Rollins

Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins has had a long journey with the company. The superstar from Iowa has done it all, from playing a wicked heel to a fearless hero, the architect has been brilliant in all roles. His agility and passion are the reason why the fans and most importantly the McMahons believe in him.

Rollins' scores

In-ring prowess: Seth Rollins is one of the best in-ring performers of the 21st century and his ability to put on a great show has never been questioned. Rollins is often appreciated for his work rate and is major reason why the company believes him to be their star man for many years. Grade: A+

Mic Skills: The Architect was often the one trusted with mic back in the day when The Shield formed and to this date, WWE creative plans amazing promos thanks to Rollins' expertise with the mic. The beast-slayer has the right blend of emotion and audacity to cut a nice segment. Grade: A

Reception: Seth has enjoyed his share of success with the WWE Universe but it hasn't always been spring season for Rollins as he has often been the recipient of a pretty tepid crowd reaction. Rollins has been good but he is yet to attain the level of someone like John Cena or The Rock. Grade: B+

Competition: The architect has faced somes of the modern day greats and it will be fair to say that he came out on top in many encounters. His success rate has been terrific! Grade: A

Main Event scene: Rollins was the first one amongst The Shield members to jump in the main event picture but his untimely injury marred his run which brought Rollins to the mid-card for quite some time. The Beastslayer has had his share in the main event picture but it's not been a constant sight. Grade: B+

Accomplishments: Rollins' list of accomplishments is mighty long as he's captured gold as well as marked his stamp on some iconic moments. From winning the money in the bank to being a Royal Rumble winner, Rollins has had a superb career. His title reigns and impressive record at WrestleMania speaks about his glorious time with WWE. Grade: A

