The Shield to reunite, Roman Reigns to replace Paul Heyman with legend? 4 things WWE could be planning for WrestleMania 41 

This year's WWE WrestleMania 41 will emanate live from Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada on April 19 and 20. The company has announced six matches for the show so far.

Given it's the biggest WWE event of the year, fans should expect some major things to unfold at The Show of Shows. The following piece will explore four such things the company could be planning for 'Mania 41.

So without further ado, let's begin:

#4. Sami Zayn could return

Kevin Owens will lock horns with Randy Orton in a singles match at WrestleMania 41. However, The Prizefighter may lose the bout due to Sami Zayn's interference.

Sami Zayn has been out of action ever since he was brutalized by Kevin Owens at Elimination Chamber 2025. Given how things unfolded at the event, Zayn has a score to settle with his former friend.

Hence, he could return at WrestleMania 41 to cost him a potential win, helping Orton emerge victorious.

#3. Roman Reigns could reunite with Seth Rollins temporarily

Roman Reigns will lock horns with Seth Rollins and CM Punk in a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 41. Given the caliber of the trio, this match promises to be a blockbuster affair.

While a full Shield reunion is unlikely given Dean Ambrose's unavailability, fans could see a partial Shield reunion during the bout. It won't come as a surprise if Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins reunite temporarily to lay waste to CM Punk during the match.

The duo could work together to take Punk out of the contest before fighting it out amongst themselves.

#2. Roman Reigns' new Wiseman could arrive at WrestleMania 41

All is not well between Roman Reigns and his Wiseman, Paul Heyman. The veteran's close affinity towards his former client, CM Punk, has been causing problems in his relationship with the OTC.

Given the recent turn of events, there have been murmurs of Paul Heyman betraying Roman Reigns to join forces with CM Punk on The Road to WrestleMania 41. If so, the Undisputed Tribal Chief could recruit a new Wiseman, Rikishi.

The legend, who is the father of The Usos and Solo Sikoa, could return as Roman Reigns' new Wiseman at The Show of Shows. Rikishi could make his presence felt during the Triple Threat bout to help Reigns prevail over Rollins and Punk.

#1. John Cena could be confronted by Brock Lesnar

John Cena will challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Title at WrestleMania 41. The Cenation Leader may shock the world by dethroning The American Nightmare with the help of The Rock.

The Final Boss could return to help Cena win that elusive 17th world title. However, following his win, Big Match John could be confronted by a ghost from his past, Brock Lesnar.

While his future in the company is currently in the air, The Beast didn't rule out the possibility of a return in a recent public sighting. The creative team could have him return to lay down the breadcrumbs for a match against The Cenation Leader.

