Roman Reigns will enter the Men's Royal Rumble match in his quest to regain the Undisputed WWE Universal Title that he lost last year. He had been on a record-breaking run of 1,316 days with the gold before that.

The OTC's participation in the Rumble match has certainly made things interesting. It will be engrossing to see what the creative team has in store for the former Big Dog at the event.

On that note, here are three predictions for the OTC at Royal Rumble 2025:

#3. Roman Reigns could reunite with Seth Rollins

The Royal Rumble match has seen several epic reunions in the past, brief as they may be, and fans could see one such reunion this year as well. The creative team could have Roman Reigns momentarily work with his former Shield brother, Seth Rollins, during the clash.

A full Shield reunion seems highly unlikely due to Jon Moxley, aka Dean Ambrose's, unavailability. However, fans could witness a partial Shield reunion if Reigns and Rollins work together to eliminate their common enemies such as Drew McIntyre and The New Bloodline. However, this reunion may not last long as the duo could be at each other's throats soon after.

#2. The OTC could win the Royal Rumble

Roman Reigns is one of the favorites to win this year's Rumble. The Original Tribal Chief could potentially last twenty-nine other men to win the 30-man bout for the second time in his career.

There have been murmurs of a potential Triple Threat match between Reigns, The Rock, and Cody Rhodes at 'Mania this year. The company could plant seeds of the same on February 1 by having Reigns win the Rumble to kick things off on The Road to WrestleMania 41.

#1. The Rock could attack the OTC with his new faction

Following Roman Reigns' potential win in the Rumble, he could be attacked by The Rock. While The Final Boss acknowledged Reigns as the Undisputed Tribal Chief on RAW's debut on Netflix, he could make his presence felt at the event, only to turn on the Original Tribal Chief.

Following Solo Sikoa's seeming walk-out on The New Bloodline on the blue brand, there has been a leadership vacuum in the faction. However, The Final Boss could return to form a new version of the Bloodline. The Rock, along with Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga, could lay waste to Reigns at the event, planting seeds of a major feud.

