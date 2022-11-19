The Shield: Who won the only triple threat between Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose?

The Shield is one of the most destructive groups in the pro wrestling industry today. In the few years they were together, the group conquered everything that came their way. As a group, they were unstoppable and on their own, Roman Reigns, Jon Moxley (aka Dean Ambrose), and Seth Rollins run the wrestling business.

Many fans want to someday see these three stars face off in a triple-threat match for the biggest prize in the main event of WrestleMania. Although this match didn't happen on the Grandest Stage of Them All, The Shield have faced each other in a triple threat match.

In 2016, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns were in a rivalry for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship with Dean Ambrose holding Money in the Bank. Rollins defeated Reigns to win the championship only to lose it a few minutes later after Dean Ambrose cashed in on his briefcase. The Lunatic Fringe decided to give both of them a rematch at that year's Battleground pay-per-view.

The following night on RAW, both Reigns and Rollins demanded a rematch against Ambrose. At the end of the night, the champ decided to defend his title in a triple threat against his shield brothers.

The stakes were high for all three superstars in that match, as well as for SmackDown commissioner Shane McMahon and RAW commissioner Stephanie McMahon. During that time in 2016, WWE went back to the brand split again. Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins were drafted to RAW and Dean Ambrose was drafted to SmackDown.

In 2016, WWE had just one World Championship. Hence, Stephanie and Shane felt the pressure as much as The Shield boys as only one brand would have the most prominent gold.

The match that year at Battleground was intense. There were some brilliant moments of offense during the match that showed what the three men were capable of as individual superstars. The clash ended with Dean Ambrose winning and taking the WWE Championship to SmackDown.

Jon Moxley reveals one key ingredient all The Shield members possess till today

Jon Moxley, aka Dean Ambrose, is currently the only Shield member who isn't in WWE. He joined rival company AEW in 2019 and has since been their number-one star.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Moxley spoke about the early days of The Shield. He revealed how many superstars didn't like them in the start but wanted to work with them later. He also mentioned the one quality all three superstars possess to date.

“The first few months of The Shield were fucking intense. It was a different time back then. We weren’t necessarily welcomed with open arms by everybody, but we didn’t give a fuck. We were going to push the pace and have good fucking matches. Before long, everybody wanted to start working with us.We created that ‘Shield work ethic,’” Moxley said. “The people we were around have that, too. Claudio [Castagnoli] is an old riding partner of The Shield. Hell, Bryan [Danielson] was our opponent in our first match. I still have that. We all do. It makes us who we are.”

The Shield completed ten years in the WWE recently. While each of them has gone their separate paths, their memories as a group will live forever.

