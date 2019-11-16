The Singh Brothers on how Bret Hart inspired them to become professional wrestlers

The Singh Brothers

The Sing Brothers recently joined former WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia in her podcast, 'Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia'. Sunil and Samir Singh talked about a lot of things, including how they underwent wrestling training and how Bret Hart inspired them to choose the path of professional wrestling.

Taking inspiration from Bret Hart and WWE's Attitude Era

The eldest of The Singh Brothers, Sunil told Garcia that growing up in Canada they played ice hockey and dreamed of becoming professional ice hockey players. However, they soon realized that it was not to be.

They then decided to choose professional wrestling as a career, and their parents supported that decision on the condition that they would have a back-up plan. Sunil added that he moved to Calgary in Canada to train at the prestigious Hart Dungeon.

When Lilian asked what was it about wrestling that appealed to them, both the brothers replied in unison, "Bret Hart". They mentioned how growing up watching The Excellence of Execution perform in the ring and be the perfect example of a genuine babyface wrestler inspired them to become pro-wrestlers and eventually WWE Superstars.

Bret Hart

Both brothers mentioned that they liked to watch matches between Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels, and talked about how they idolized them. Samir Singh said:

"As a kid you don't know about sports or wrestling. You are like, 'he looks so cool'. That's what draws you as a kid and that's what drew us to him and you start understanding, he was like such a babyface. I don't know how kids feel nowadays about the babyfaces but I remember Bret was like the epitome of babyfaces, talking about family and values, and like it's the coolest thing to hear. And I think he was like a great role model."

Sunil Singh then replied how, when they went to high school, WWE's Attitude Era ushered in a new form of entertainment and charisma. Both the brothers added that watching Superstars of the Attitude Era such as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin mesmerized them.

