"I don't think he should be held accountable for the sins of his father" - Chris Benoit's son receives support for wrestling dream (Exclusive)

Vince Russo returned as the guest on SK Wrestling's UnSKripted, and the former WWE writer was asked about Chris Benoit's son, David Benoit, wanting to become a professional wrestler.

Vince Russo supported David's goal and believed that the eldest son of Chris Benoit should not be held accountable for his father's actions. Russo admitted that he would feel bad if David Benoit is deprived of the opportunities in the wrestling business due to the tragedy surrounding his father's death.

Vince Russo had the following to say about Chris Benoit's son:

"God, bro. Yeah, I do. I mean, if it's that kid's dream and he is working as hard as everybody else. Gosh, bro. The sins of his father, I don't think he should be held accountable for, you know. And if the guy never gets a job because of that, man, I feel really, really, really bad for the dude, bro. I mean, what was he supposed to do."

David Benoit's wrestling goals

It's no secret that David Benoit has harbored aspirations of stepping into the ring for some time now. During an interview with Chris Van Vliet, David revealed that he was training and wished to wrestle as 'Chris Benoit Jr.' in AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling. David even attempted to get into NJPW but conceded that it was a challenging task to execute successfully.

"That is the goal, to get back into wrestling."

"That [to sign with AEW] would be the goal or New Japan - I tried getting in there. It is so hard getting in there, man; it is the hardest place to get into."

David Benoit has attended a few WWE house shows in the past, and he was last seen backstage at a WWE Live Event in 2019. He even posed for a photo with Natalya at the show.

Benoit is a big AEW fan as he was also in attendance at the 2019 Double of Nothing PPV.

"When I came here for Double or Nothing, when I was sitting out in that crowd, man - I just got lost in the moment again, like I was way back in 2000 when my Dad was wrestling still. The storytelling in the ring [and] quality wrestling, that's what I love, man; great storytelling...

