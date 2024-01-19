The story gets another chapter, almost sitting at the Head of the Table - 5 Possible finishes for the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match

The men's 2024 Royal Rumble match has some of the biggest names as favorites in the history of WWE. While he hasn't declared for the contest, The Rock could certainly show up and win the whole thing. After his appearance at RAW Day 1, the match with Roman Reigns is possibly on the horizon.

Along with The Rock, CM Punk's return has added another huge name to the list of potential favorites. He's already stated his intentions to win the match and challenge World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. Cody Rhodes will look to become the first back-to-back winner since 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin.

Who will etch their name in the record book and earn a title shot at WrestleMania 40? Here are five possible finishes for the 2024 men's Royal Rumble contest.

#5. The future of the main event starts at the 2024 Royal Rumble

Bron Breakker is ready to join the main roster.

When he went to NXT in the last quarter of 2023, Paul Heyman had lengthy conversations with Bron Breakker. Ever since the NXT 2.0 reboot, Breakker has been the top star of the brand. He's a two-time NXT Champion and is heavily protected in matches.

Breakker has also had a few matches on RAW, including his second title win. His heel turn has given him more depth, but he's ready for the main roster. What better way to announce a huge new star than to have him win the 2024 Royal Rumble?

The former NXT Champ could enter in the teens or mid-20s and eliminate imposing stars like Otis, Bronson Reed, and possibly even Drew McIntyre. If Brock Lesnar emerges for the match, tossing out The Beast would give Breakker instant credibility.

#4. Gunther eliminates the one person who outlasted him last year

Gunther mentioned during his return on RAW this week that he set the record for time spent in a Royal Rumble match. He entered first and was the last person eliminated by eventual winner Cody Rhodes.

The Ring General entered the match as the Intercontinental Champion. He still holds the title but could be destined for bigger things in 2024. Gunther will be one of the favorites to win because of his dominance and showing last year.

Gunther entering around the usual Roman Reigns/Charlotte Flair spot (late teens) and, lastly, eliminating Cody Rhodes would be a poetic moment. It would also set The Ring General up to either win the title while still holding the Intercontinental belt or lose it before a challenge at WrestleMania.

#3. CM Punk finally gets his main-event spot

CM Punk jumped to the top of the favorites list once he came back to WWE. He already has a built-in angle with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. Punk also mentioned Roman Reigns in one of his promos.

Cody Rhodes won last year's match from the 30th spot. For that reason, Punk should not have the same trajectory. He should enter about halfway through the match to interact with a litany of stars.

Some may be happy to see him, while others, like McIntyre, Kevin Owens, or The Miz, may not be so happy. It seems like Punk and Cody might be among the final participants, so battling out for a title shot seems like a possible outcome for The Voice of the Voiceless.

#2. Cody Rhodes remains one of the favorites

Will Cody Rhodes make it two Royal Rumble wins in a row?

Many fans were disappointed when Cody Rhodes was unable to end Roman Reigns' streak at WrestleMania 39. His story of winning a major title for his family was left unfinished, and it was speculated that he would get another shot at WrestleMania 40.

That can certainly still happen, especially if he wins the Royal Rumble for the second year in a row. His win last year was well-received, but he entered last and didn't really endure as many obstacles as someone like Gunther.

The American Nightmare deserves another shot to knock The Tribal Chief off of his throne. The only thing is that he needs to enter much earlier than he did last year.

Rhodes should enter around tenth and potentially face off with Punk, McIntyre, or another big name in the final four. A second win would be more acceptable if his run is much longer than in 2023.

#1. The Rock enters last to earn a date at the Head of the Table

Will The Rock make a shock appearance in the Royal Rumble?

WWE may opt to have The Rock win the 2024 Royal Rumble. It would be a mistake as Brock Lesnar, another part-timer, did so in 2022. Both stars can get title shots whenever they want due to their star power.

The Rock is still hugely popular with a large portion of the WWE Universe. One problem, however, is that he probably couldn't have a long run in the match due to being over 50. He also hasn't had a sustained match in over a decade.

It wouldn't be a huge shock for The People's Champion to enter last and throw out a heel like Gunther or Dominik Mysterio. His win would be polarizing, but WWE will do what it thinks is best for business. His return at RAW Day 1 makes a showing in the Royal Rumble a strong possibility.

