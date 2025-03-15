The Street Profits to drop their Tag Team Titles to two WWE legends at WrestleMania 41? Exploring the potential 

This week’s episode of WWE SmackDown saw The Street Profits defeat DIY to become the new WWE Tag Team Champions. The duo of Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins finally won the gold after four long years. However, while they are celebrating their success right now, there’s a chance that they could lose the belts again to The Hardy Boyz at WrestleMania 41.

DIY and The Street Profits had a highly physical and fast-paced match. Tomasso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano almost retained the titles after landing a perfect Shatter Machine. The final moments of the bout saw DIY charging at Angelo Dawkins for their double-team kick. However, Dawkins got out of the way, and Gargano’s boot connected with Ciampa’s chin. Taking advantage, Tez launched a From The Heavens on Gargano to secure the victory.

This was yet another title change from WWE, with WrestleMania 41 being just a few weeks away. However, while The Street Profits earned their title shot by getting the Motor City Machine Guns, who they call “outsiders,” out of their way, they may soon have to deal with another outsider team.

The Hardy Boyz have already defeated NXT Tag Team Champions Nathan Frazer and Axiom on the developmental brand’s Madison Square Garden show this week. Following this win, the TNA World Tag Team Champions could now pay a visit to the new WWE Tag Team Champions.

A heel Street Profits could threaten to destroy The Hardy Boyz. This could possibly lead to a WrestleMania 41 match where both teams may put their titles on the line. However, Jeff and Matt Hardy could end up defeating Tez and Dawkins.

This would add more chaos to the tag team division on the blue brand. The Triple H-led creative could use the setup to give The Hardys a 'Mania win and have The Street Profits reclaim their belts later. While this is a big possibility, all of this is speculation so far.

The Hardy Boyz could also challenge The War Raiders on WWE RAW

The Hardy Boyz appeared for a backstage interview after successfully retaining the TNA World Tag Team Championship against Nathan Frazer and Axiom. They complimented the extreme speed and agility of their opponents and appreciated their ring work.

They also talked about the possibility of getting a shot at the NXT Tag Team Championship the next time they faced Fraxiom. Interestingly, this interview caught the attention of Ivar, who indicated that he was keeping an eye on The Hardy Boyz.

Thus, the reigning World Tag Team Champions Erik and Ivar could likely face Jeff and Matt Hardy in the coming days on Monday Night RAW. It would be interesting to see what lies ahead for Matt and Jeff Hardy and how many more appearances they get to make in WWE.

