5 things that must happen on WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week

The first night of the WWE Draft 2021 has already changed the landscape of the company. RAW will host the second night of the Draft on Monday night and give fans more to look forward to.

Fans will also be waiting to see how Big E responds to Drew McIntyre’s challenge from last week. While McIntyre didn't directly target the WWE Champion, it looked like he was ready to take on Big E before getting drafted to SmackDown.

Charlotte Flair was drafted to SmackDown on Friday night, and fans can expect to see Becky Lynch move to RAW this Monday night.

Meanwhile, WWE NXT lost Hit Row during the first night of the Draft. Will more superstars make their way to the main roster during the second night?

It'll also be interesting to see who appears as the next challenger for MSK. WWE will also be looking to find a challenger for Cameron Grimes’ Million Dollar Championship on this week’s show.

Things got even more difficult for Paul Heyman on WWE SmackDown after Brock Lesnar made an interesting revelation. Will The Tribal Chief decide to part with his special counsel soon?

And what’s next for 'The Demon' Finn Balor after his loss to Roman Reigns at Extreme Rules? Will Balor return to perform as a mid-carder in the weeks to come?

Take a look at the five things that must happen on WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week.

#5. Paul Heyman must fail to get The Usos drafted to SmackDown on WWE RAW

Paul Heyman is having a tough time ever since the return of Brock Lesnar. Lesnar returned to WWE at SummerSlam and has been eyeing Roman Reigns’ Universal Championship.

For the past few weeks, Brock Lesnar has been causing trouble for Heyman. He has constantly questioned Heyman's loyalty to The Tribal Chief, and thanked him for making him a free agent in WWE.

Reigns commanded Heyman to do him a favor and ensure that The Usos remain on SmackDown instead of getting drafted to RAW. The Tribal Cheif’s special counsel will have to go to RAW this week to make sure that Jimmy and Jey are not forced to switch brands.

WWE must turn things more interesting this week by making Adam Pearce announce that The Usos will be drafted to RAW. Heyman must then be shown pleading with the WWE official to overturn the decision.

The angle will make the storyline between Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, and Brock Lesnar even more interesting. It will give Heyman good reason to leave Reigns and return to his old client in the weeks to come.

