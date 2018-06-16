Top 5 in-ring performers in the WWE right now

Who are the Top 5 Wrestlers currently in the WWE?

One of the best wrestlers in the WWE: Seth Rollins

The year 2018 has been an amazing chapter in pro wrestling history. It's just been five months since the year began, and we've already seen plenty of five-star matches, as well as house-full shows. WWE is now full of great wrestlers from all over the world, but these are the best out of all.

When it comes to WWE, there are many wrestlers who are marvelously talented. However, those who couldn't make it to the top five, deserve an honorable mention.

Daniel Bryan: He is undoubtedly one of the best in-ring performers all over the world. He is supported by each and every wrestling fan.

Dean Ambrose: He is one of the most unique guys on the main roster. He is a former Mr. Money in the Bank and also a Grand Slam champion.

Roman Reigns: He is the Big Dog of the WWE. He has incredible talent and has achieved the Grand Slam mark in just six years.

The Miz: He is really the most must-see superstar in the WWE, but due to his heel character, he rarely gets to show his true in-ring potential.

Other mentions go to Samoa Joe, Sami Zayn, Jeff Hardy, and Andrade "Cien" Almas.

#5 Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens is a former Universal Champion

Kevin Owens is the only wrestler on the planet who was capable of defeating a wrestling legend like John Cena in his debut match.

Since then, he has been a three-time United States Champion, one-time Universal Champion, and has also held the Intercontinental Title for a considerable time period.

When it comes to his in-ring abilities, he is a 300 pounder who is also capable of performing amazing high flying moves with perfection. He uses powerful moves like the Cannon Ball, Frog Splash, and the Pop-up Powerbomb as his signature moves.

He has been booked as an amazing heel and is just one title away from being a grand slam champion. He is best remembered for his classic rivalry with Sami Zayn, as well as for his Universal Title reign.