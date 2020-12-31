With 2020 finally coming to an end, SK Wrestling is looking back at some of the best acts in wrestling for the year. In this article, we're looking back at the 5 best tag teams in 2020 in WWE. Ever since The Revival (now FTR in AEW) left the company back in May, they made it very well known that the WWE does not know how to book a strong tag team division. The days of The Hardy Boyz, The Dudley Boyz, and Edge and Christian are long gone.

But despite lousy booking or just a general lack of interest in tag team wrestling, some tag teams will shine no matter what position they are put in. With that being said, let's look at the 5 best tag teams from WWE in 2020.

**Note: Both WWE and NXT tag teams will be considered**

5. Breezango

Breezango (Fandango and Tyler Breeze)

In May of 2019, Tyler Breeze returned to NXT as a full-time competitor. Many fans of Prince Pretty were ecstatic, due to how some viewed Breeze's time on the WWE main roster. Later on that year, Fandango would also make his return to NXT, reuniting with Breeze.

Fandango then had to undergo Tommy John surgery and was forced to be out for 6 months. When Fandango returned, he and Breeze defeated Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch and The Undisputed Era to become the number one contenders for the NXT Tag Team Championships. Breezango was unsuccessful in their championship match, but it was a chance that the group hadn't gotten in WWE.

Following another number one contenders match win, Breezango went on to face Imperium's Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel for the NXT Tag Team Championships. Breezango defeated Aichner and Barthel to become tag team champions, the pair's first championship win in their WWE careers. While their reign only lasted 56 days, it was a terrific redemption story for two fantastic talents.