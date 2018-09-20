The top ten Champion vs Champion matches in WWE history

Ricochet and Pete Dunne put on a match of the year contender on this week's NXT

This week on NXT, Ricochet and Pete Dunne met in a Champion vs Champion match, with both men putting their respective titles on the line.

Of course, the match stole the show, with the two delivering a legitimate 2018 match of the year contender.

A big reason for the match's success was the fact that both men's titles were on the line, and that fans genuinely didn't know which way the encounter was going to go.

The Champion vs Champion match-up, when done right, has created some of the most exciting matches in WWE history. So, in recognition of the excellent work put in by Dunne and Ricochet, let's see where they rank against the greatest Champion Vs Champion matches in WWE history.

#10 The Brothers of Destruction vs The Power Trip- Backlash 2001

Talk about putting everything on the line. At Backlash 2001, Triple H and Stone Cold, better known as The Power Trip, took on Kane and The Undertaker in a match with the WWE, Intercontinental, and Tag-Team titles on the line.

It is arguably one of the biggest tag-team matches in the history of the WWE, and the four men delivered an absolutely thrilling encounter in what was the night's main event match.

Austin and Triple H would come out on top, but their run as The Power Trip would be cut short a few months later when Triple H picked up an injury.

#9 John Cena vs Seth Rollins- SummerSlam 2015

Rollins and Cena both put their belts on the line at SummerSlam 2015

John Cena vs Seth Rollins at SummerSlam 2015, also known as, the one with John Stewart and the steel chair.

Silly finishes aside, the match between John Cena and Seth Rollins at SummerSlam 2015 was an impressive encounter and one that had featured an excellent build at the time.

Rollins was on a roll with the WWE title, but the idea of him toppling John Cena to take his US title seemed implausible, given that Cena was in the midst of his iconic 'US title open challenge' run.

That's exactly what happened though, with Rollins receiving a little bit help from American TV host, John Stewart, who apparently, didn't like John Cena for some reason or another.

