The tragic death of WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero - Explained

Eddie Guerrero was one of the most popular superstars in WWE throughout his career and someone who many fans believe would still be at the top of the company to this day.

Latino Heat shocked the world when he was able to overcome Brock Lesnar to become World Champion. He was scheduled to be part of the 2005 Survivor Series team before his untimely passing.

Guerrero was a prominent member of one of the business' best-known families, and the son of first-generation wrestler Gory Guerrero. More than 15 years after his passing, Eddie Guerrero is still widely considered to be one of the best wrestlers of all time.

Eddie Guerrero passed away at the age of 38

The former WWE Champion debuted in the business when he was just 18 years old in 1986. He then went on to change the face of the business in the two decades that followed until his untimely passing in November 2005.

On November 13th, 2005, Guerrero was found unconscious by his nephew Chavo in his hotel room in Minneapolis, Minnesota. It was later explained that the former Champion had passed out and was later pronounced dead when the ambulance arrived. His autopsy later revealed that he had died as a result of acute heart failure, which was due to underlying atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

Eddie Guerrero's legacy

Guerrero's death has since gone on to change the business as a whole. It led to WWE introducing their Wellness Policy, which would have been able to pick up on his heart condition ahead of time and would now help future stars who step into the business.

While the Wellness Policy has become known for its drug testing procedures, there are other layers that have been added following Guerrero's passing.

Guerrero's legacy lives on through his daughters and his wife, Vickie, and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in April 2006, just five months after his passing.

