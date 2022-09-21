5 things you didn't know about The Undertaker's on-screen character

The Undertaker is by far one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time. His WWE legacy began in 1990 at the Survivor Series, as he struck fear into the hearts of fans during his first walk down the aisle.

When The Undertaker finally retired from WWE at the 2020 Survivor Series thirty years later, he stole the hearts of every wrestling fan watching at home in the midst of the pandemic as we all bid farewell to one of the best to ever grace the wrestling ring.

However, here are a few details you may have forgotten or not known about The Deadman. Today, we will take a look at five such things you didn't know about The Undertaker's on-screen character.

#5. The Undertaker was involved in the original main event for Monday Night RAW

The Undertaker after making his entrance on the first Monday Night RAW episode in January 1993.

The first episode of WWE Monday Night RAW aired in January 1993 from a sold-out Manhattan Center in New York. The Undertaker was a big part of the show and helped kickstart the event by headlining it.

The Deadman went one-on-one with Damien Demento, taking him out for roughly three minutes following a Tombstone Piledriver. The Phenom would then go on to face Giant Gonzalez at WrestleMania IX.

#4. He has missed only two WrestleMania’s during his career

In his thirty-year career, The Undertaker has been synonymous with WrestleMania due to his incredible Winning Streak that lasted from WrestleMania VII through WrestleMania XXX. A streak that is likely to never be duplicated again.

Howeever, what some fans may not know is that Taker has missed only two WrestleManias during his entire run with the company. He missed WrestleMania X (1994) and WrestleMania 2000 due to injuries. His last match was at WrestleMania 36, as he defeated AJ Styles in a Boneyard Match.

#3. Taker has only won a single WrestleMania match due to a disqualification

The Undertaker went one-on-one with the humungous Giant Gonzalez at WrestleMania IX

The Undertaker wrestled the towering seven-foot seven-inch 400 pounder known as Giant Gonzalez at WrestleMania IX (1993). This was one of the few times that Taker was the underdog, as Gonzalez completely dominated The Deadman.

This match was not a show stealer given Gonzalez’s limitations, however, the attraction of seeing these two big men collide was more than enough to have the WWE Universe standing on their feet.

Taker would win the match by disqualification after Gonzalez tried to use a rag soaked with chloroform to knock out The Phenom.

#2. The Phenom has never entered a WrestleMania with a championship title

"The Deadman" making his entrance at WrestleMania 33.

The Undertaker has dominated WrestleMania throughout his career, but one very interesting fact that most fans may not have noticed is that he never entered a match on the grandest stage with a WWE Championship title.

Taker has challenged for the WWE Championship three times. He has won the WWE Championship before, most notably at WrestleMania XIII (1997) over Sycho Sid. However, The Deadman never entered a single WrestleMania event holding the title.

#1. The Luck of the Draw

BODYSLAM.NET @BodyslamNet OTD in 2007:



The Undertaker won the Royal Rumble match. He would go onto defeat Batista to become World Heavyweight Champion at WrestleMania 23. OTD in 2007:The Undertaker won the Royal Rumble match. He would go onto defeat Batista to become World Heavyweight Champion at WrestleMania 23. https://t.co/1dsXwMKf8W

The Phenom has competed in several Royal Rumble matches in his career. Did you know that he has only won the rumble match once? Not only that, but The Deadman also won the Royal Rumble after drawing #30.

In the 2007 Royal Rumble, Taker came out as the last entrant, lasting approximately thirteen minutes and eliminating three WWE Superstars, which included “The Heartbreak Kid” Shawn Michaels to win the match.

Taker would then go on to challenge Batista for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 23, successfully delivering the Tombstone Piledriver to capture the title from The Animal.

