The Undertaker to announce WWE star's return from a career-threatening injury on NXT? Looking at the chances

The Undertaker is just one of the many main roster stars fans are anticipating for the upcoming NXT episode this week. It's still unknown what role he will play and who will share the ring with him once it happens. However, his appearance might be a way to promote a superstar and even elevate a storyline.

On a previous episode of NXT, Von Wagner was subjected to a vicious post-match attack by Bron Breakker. Although the latter won the bout, he wasn't satisfied and smashed his opponent's head with the steel steps. This resulted in Wagner suffering a bloody cut and was stretched out from the location. Interestingly, this moment could be where The Undertaker could insert himself.

Initial reports indicate that Wagner suffered a legitimate injury after the spot did not go as planned, but that wasn't the case. However, the developmental brand stated he sustained a skull injury. With the severity of the "injury," the brand could play it as if it were life-threatening.

The Hall of Famer could appear on this week's NXT and bring back Wagner "from the dead." The Undertaker also previously said he wanted to retire The Deadman character, and in a way, welcoming Von back in this manner could be to pass down the character and principles. The Deadman's rub is a significant aspect that could further elevate Wagner's character.

What major tease did WWE drop regarding The Undertaker's possible appearance at NXT?

The Undertaker during his latest WWE appearance in January

The rest of the main roster stars have been announced for an NXT appearance, but The Deadman's was not. Instead, the brand teased fans by playing a gong at the end of a previous promo package.

During the Fastlane post-show press conference, Triple H added the tease by referring to the gong that played at the end of the promotional package.

"NXT coming up, Carmelo Hayes and Bron Breakker are going to tear it up, and Cena and Heyman in their corners. Asuka-Roxanne Perez, Cody's [Rhodes] gonna be there with a big announcement. It's an amazing week. He [Rhodes] did mention there was cool music [referring to the gong] at the end of the promotional package."

Which other superstars are scheduled for this week's NXT?

Aside from The Undertaker, Asuka will also be present this week on NXT to battle Roxanne Perez. John Cena will be at Carmelo Hayes' side as the latter battles Bron Breakker, who will have Paul Heyman in his corner. Cody Rhodes is also scheduled for an announcement.

It would be interesting to see what this week's NXT episode has in store.