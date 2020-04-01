The Undertaker apologizes to AEW Superstar on Twitter

The Deadman had to apologize for a word in his brilliant promo from this week's RAW

Needless to say, the Twitter exchange between the two iconic Superstars was interesting.

The Phenom used a popular catchphrase of an AEW Superstar

WWE legend The Undertaker cut a brilliant promo on the last episode of RAW before WrestleMania 36. The Deadman is currently involved in a feud with AJ Styles and decided to fire a warning ahead of their clash at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Interestingly, 'Taker used the word 'a**clown' in his promo which is often used by the former WWE Superstar Chris Jericho. You can watch the entire promo below:

Jericho, who is currently working in All Elite Wrestling, was quickly notified by his fans about The Phenom using his catchphrase. Some went as far as jokingly saying that there will a 'lawsuit' involved.

In a classy response, Jericho stated, "Hardly! He’s the @undertaker...he can use as many of my catchphrases as he wants!!!"

Following that, the Undertaker immediately took to Twitter and said that he remembered hearing the word somewhere else and claimed it to be 'his bad'.

He was quoted saying,"My bad @IAmJericho....I knew I had heard that somewhere before...."

You can read their entire exchange between the two Superstars here:

My bad @IAmJericho ....I knew I had heard that somewhere before.... — Undertaker (@undertaker) March 31, 2020

It was a sweet conversation and it looks like The Undertaker didn't shy away from apologizing for using Jericho's catchphrase. It is safe to say the latter himself wasn't offended with the iconic Superstar using one of his famous adjectives while addressing the rivals.

The Undertaker is set to face the 'Phenomenal One' in a Boneyard match at The Showcase of The Immortals. Although it was 'Taker who initiated the feud, Styles made their rivalry much more intense by getting personal with The Phenom.