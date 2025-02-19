The Undertaker to come out of retirement for one last match against WWE RAW star this year? Analyzing the possibility 

Retirements in WWE are always taken with a pinch of salt. Over the years, we have seen countless superstars come out of their retirement for one special match. Stone Cold Steve Austin came out of his retirement at WrestleMania 38 to face Kevin Owens. Similarly, Shawn Michaels got back in the squared circle for a tag team match in 2018 against The Deadman and Kane while teaming up with Triple H.

While The Undertaker is 59 years old, he is still in good shape. Even though there are minimalistic chances of The Deadman, the former WWE legend recently teased a fight with the current World Heavyweight Champion Gunther.

While speaking on his Six Feet Under Podcast, 'Taker said that he and The Ring General would get into a fistfight if they ever wrestled.

"We could fist fight. As much as I love him, as much as I love watching him work and everything he does, we'd fist fight. He'd hit me, by the second time I'll be like 'Alright let's go.'" (H/T - WrestlingInc)

The Phenom has time and again sung praises for the current World Heavyweight Champion marking The Ring General's exceptional in-ring qualities. But will the Deadman come out of his retirement to face Gunther? The chances are low because The Undertaker recently opened up on his in-ring return and stated that he will never be able to get back to the squared circle because of some health issues.

On the latest episode of his Six Feet Under Podcast, the Hall of Famer revealed that he has been dealing with neck and back issues and that he has made up his mind never to wrestle again.

"With the new knees, I ain't messing those up either [On doing Tombstone]. I don't have pain... It's my knees took most of it, yeah, but now, like all my issues are like spinal, so, I mean my neck, and my lower back," he added. [From 30:09 to 30:29]

Check out the video below:

'Taker further said that he doesn't want to wrestle anymore and only wants to remain in good shape.

The Undertaker may make more random appearances in WWE

While The Undertaker might have snubbed the idea of returning to WWE, he may continue to make special random appearances in the promotion. He returned for a special cameo role in the main event of WrestleMania 40 and Chokeslammed The Rock.

Similarly, The Deadman has earlier also shown up on NXT where he Chokeslammed the current Intercontinental Champion, Bron Breakker. He can make such appearances in the future also but there are slim chances of him returning to WWE for a full wrestling match in the future.

