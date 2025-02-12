"He could've worked 20 years ago" - The Undertaker gives his honest thoughts on 37-year-old WWE star

WWE legend The Undertaker recently gave his honest opinion on a popular 37-year-old RAW Superstar. The star is none other than the current World Heavyweight Champion Gunther.

After making a huge name in different independent wrestling promotions, Gunther joined World Wrestling Entertainment in 2019 and started performing for the company's developmental brand NXT. Throughout his WWE career, The Ring General has been on top of his game and has made a huge name for himself by winning several titles, including the NXT UK Championship and the Intercontinental Championship. The Imperium leader is also the current World Heavyweight Champion.

During a recent edition of the Busted Open 24/7 Podcast, Bully Ray asked The Undertaker about his thoughts on Gunther's current World Title run. The Phenom was full of praise for The Ring General and said that he loved to watch his matches more than any other wrestler on the current roster.

Trending

The WWE Hall of Famer also mentioned that he believed the 37-year-old's wrestling style was old-school and he could've been a great wrestler in the early 2000s as well.

"I thought he's done a great job. I think he represents the title the way you envision the World Champion to carry himself. Gunther is my guy right now. The guy that I like to watch more so than anybody. And it's because he's a throwback. He can work now obviously. He could've worked 10 years ago. He could've worked 20 years ago. There's not a lot of pizazz for I think what people expect today but that's what so unique about him. The throwback feel. When he does something, he does it and gets the most out of that. He's the real deal in my opinion. I love watching him work," he said. [From 00:06 to 00:42]

Check out the video in the post below:

Expand Tweet

Bully Ray talked about Jey Uso choosing Gunther for WWE WrestleMania 41

For those unaware, Jey Uso won this year's Men's Royal Rumble Match. On the latest edition of WWE RAW, The Yeet Master chose to face Gunther for the World Heavyweight Champion instead of Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41.

Bully Ray recently talked about Jey's decision during a recent chat with Ariel Helwani. The legend said that he believed the former Intercontinental Champion made the right choice by showcasing his confidence as he chose to face The Ring General at WrestleMania 41.

Ray also mentioned that if he was in Jey Uso's place, he would be looking to redeem himself for his previous loss against the WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

"I think Jey Uso made the right choice. I think if Jey Uso would have chose Cody Rhodes, that would have told me that Jey Uso had no confidence in himself and did not think he could beat Gunther. (...) If I'm Jey Uso, I'm looking for that win back," said Bully Ray.

It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for Gunther vs. Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41.

Please credit the Busted Open podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from the first half of this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback