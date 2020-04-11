The Undertaker gives his honest opinion on Bray Wyatt vs. John Cena at WWE WrestleMania 36

The Undertaker has revealed what he thought of the first Firefly Fun House match

Bray Wyatt vs. John Cena and The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles were widely praised after WrestleMania

John Cena, Bray Wyatt, and The Undertaker

The Undertaker has admitted that he did not understand many of the references in the Firefly Fun House match between Bray Wyatt and John Cena at WWE WrestleMania 36, but he was still entertained by the unique encounter.

Following the first night of WrestleMania 36, many fans felt that the Boneyard match between The Undertaker and AJ Styles stole the show.

One night later, Wyatt and Cena’s meeting in a Firefly Fun House match earned rave reviews amongst fans, prompting comparisons between the two cinematic matches.

Speaking in an Instagram Live video with Nine Line Apparel, The Undertaker described Wyatt vs. Cena as “entertaining” and gave his honest opinion on what he thought while watching it.

“I don't know what the whole psychology of it was. But for this WrestleMania and, you know, the things that the parameters that we had on us, I thought it worked and it was like, you didn't take your eyes off of it because you were like, 'What the hell's coming next?'” [H/T Fightful]

He added that the match was “definitely not traditional” but he thought both Superstars did a good job of “making chicken salad out of chicken s***”.

Bray Wyatt vs. John Cena: Post-WrestleMania 36 plans

John Cena did not appear on the episode of SmackDown after WrestleMania 36, so it is safe to assume that he will not compete in another WWE match in the near future.

Bray Wyatt, meanwhile, made it clear in the closing segment of this week's SmackDown that his next mission is to win the Universal Championship from Braun Strowman.

Wyatt introduced Strowman to the main roster as part of The Wyatt Family in August 2015 but the two men are yet to meet in a one-on-one match on WWE television.