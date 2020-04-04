The Undertaker has a special instruction for WWE referees who work with him

The Undertaker's instruction was revealed by a former WWE referee on Chris Jericho's podcast.

Marty Elias refereed The Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 25.

The Undertaker

Former WWE official Marty Elias said on this week’s Talk Is Jericho podcast that The Undertaker does not want referees to get too close to him during matches.

Ahead of WrestleMania 36, Elias joined Chris Jericho to relive the Shawn Michaels vs. The Undertaker match that he officiated at WrestleMania 25 in 2009.

During the watch-along, the veteran referee revealed that ‘Taker wanted to protect his scary character by not allowing officials to count pinfalls in close proximity to him.

“When I’m doing my counts right here, doing that, I’ll go, I’ll come up, but I’m not getting too close to ‘Taker because that was always a thing with ‘Taker as a referee that you didn’t get too close but you didn’t get too far away either, because you had to respect the character.”

Three months after the match, which is widely considered to be one of the best in WrestleMania history, Elias left WWE due to a violation of the company’s dress code.

WWE WrestleMania 36: The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles

After defeating AJ Styles in the Tuwaiq Trophy gauntlet match at Super ShowDown, The Undertaker will go one-on-one with the two-time WWE Champion again in a Boneyard match at WrestleMania 36.

