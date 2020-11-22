The Undertaker makes a bold statement on Vince McMahon asking him to return

The Undertaker is all set to have his Final Farewell this Sunday at WWE Survivor Series 2020, the very same PPV where he made his debut 30 years ago. It was earlier this year during the final episode of WWE Network's "Undertaker: The Last Ride" where The Deadman announced his retirement. At the same time, he did mention that if Vince McMahon needs him, he will be there.

Ahead of WWE Survivor Series, fans are still speculative on whether this would indeed be The Undertaker's farewell or just a setup for his next feud. Speaking to CBS Sports, The Undertaker revealed that his retirement this time will stick for good, even if Vince McMahon has other plans for him.

"You know, I have to deal not only with my thoughts and my conscience, but I also have to deal with Vince's thoughts and his conscience," Calaway said. "A lot of times, they're not always on the same page. Vince's line is, 'You never say never.' But where I'm at, I don't see myself getting to a point where I'm going to be physically better in a couple of years than I am now. I'm going to be a couple of years older and a couple of years slower. So yeah, I mean, I just don't see it. Not in the capacity where I'm going to get in the ring and actually work. Whether I have some sort of role, that's a different thing, but my days in the ring I think are long gone now."

The Undertaker's last WWE match

The Undertaker last wrestled for WWE earlier this year at WrestleMania 36. The Undertaker feuded with AJ Styles in one of the most unique rivalries of his career as the Phenomenal One left no stone unturned to destroy the myth of the Phenom, even trying to include his wife Michelle McCool into the mix.

This led to The Undertaker revealing a new character, which he referred to as The Unholy Trinity. This character was the amalgamation of The Deadman, The American Badass, and Mark Calaway himself.

The Undertaker will complete 30 years with WWE this Sunday at Survivor Series 2020. https://t.co/MvmA1UK2Wh #WWE — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKProWrestling) November 19, 2020

The two took on each other in a cinematic-style Boneyard match at WWE WrestleMania 36. It was The Undertaker who came out victorious at the end, extending his WrestleMania record to a staggering 25-2.