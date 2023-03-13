The Undertaker names his WrestleMania match against WWE Hall of Famer as 'close to perfect'

The Undertaker named his WrestleMania 25 match against WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels as 'close to perfect.'

The Undertaker has had a legendary career that has spanned decades. Throughout that time, he has accomplished almost everything imaginable and has become one of the most feared and respected men in the business.

Over the course of his legendary career, The Deadman held one of the most impressive winning streaks in WWE history when he went undefeated for 21 WrestleManias.

He has faced pretty much every kind of opponent there is to face at The Show of Shows and beaten almost all of them. However, Taker places one match that he had as 'close to perfect.'

During an interview with Ariel Helwani, The Undertaker was asked about his favorite match and he didn't hesitate to name his legendary WrestleMania 25 bout against Shawn Michaels as the greatest he's been involved in.

“It has to be WrestleMania 25 with Shawn. I mean, that was close to perfect that I’d ever been involved in. It was so cool, like, those four matches the two with Shawn and then the two with Triple H. You know, that’s the way I look at it and everything’s about storytelling. Like that’s one continuous story. It’s four WrestleMania’s where the story just kind of kept developing, right? So, you know, heaven or hell, I think with Shawn was the first which was 25 is about as close to perfect a match that I had I’d ever been in.” [H/T Inside The Ropes]

The Undertaker has hung up his traditional gear for good

Taker's traditional gear has become synonymous with him. Fans almost expect to see him wear the gear when his gong hits.

However, during the same interview, Taker revealed that he will no longer appear in his traditional hat and coat again.

"They had a different vision. They didn't even know that I wasn't going to have the hat and coat. They totally thought I was coming [out as] old Undertaker. I was like, no. That's part of me and the storytelling, right? When I lifted the curtain, and when I lifted it back and pulled it back, that's gone. It's gone now. I won't bring the hat and coat back out, no," Taker replied. [H/T Fightful]

The Undertaker will forever be considered one of the greatest of all time. His legacy will never be replicated again.

What is your favorite Taker match? Sound off in the comments section.

